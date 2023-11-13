How much can trees fight climate change? Massively, but not alone, study finds.

The new conclusions were similar to those in a separate study published last year. Mainly, the extra storage capacity would come from allowing existing forests to recover to maturity.

The research, with input from more than 200 authors, leveraged vast troves of data collected by satellites and on the ground and was partly an effort to address the controversy surrounding an earlier paper. That study, in 2019, helped to spur the Trillion Trees movement but also caused a scientific uproar.

Restoring global forests where they occur naturally could potentially capture an additional 226 gigatons of planet-warming carbon, equivalent to about one-third of the amount that humans have released since the beginning of the Industrial Era, according to a study published Monday in the journal Nature.

But major caveats remain: If we protect all current forests, where will people get timber, rubber, and palm oil? Would forests be able to store carbon quickly enough? And how much forest carbon would be lost to fire, drought, and pests as climate change intensifies?

The 226 gigatons of storage cannot be achieved without cutting greenhouse gas emissions, said Thomas Crowther, the study’s senior author and a professor of ecology at ETH Zurich, a university in Switzerland. “If we continue emitting carbon, as we’ve done to date, then droughts and fires and other extreme events will continue to threaten the scale of the global forest system, further limiting its potential to contribute.”

Forests are essential to tackling both the climate and biodiversity crises. They offer food, shelter, and shade to humans and countless other species. They clean our air and water. And they pull climate-warming carbon out of the atmosphere. As the climate crisis intensifies, that ability has made them controversial: How much can we rely on trees to get us out of this mess?

Crowther was the senior author of the polarizing study on forest carbon in 2019.

In 2019, he acknowledged, careless language led to trees being wrongly painted as a silver bullet for climate change. Now, his biggest fear is that countries and companies will keep treating forests that way, using them for carbon offsets to enable the continued use of fossil fuels.

“We are all terrified that this potential of nature gets misused,” Crowther said. “Nature has such spectacular potential to help us tackle global threats, but it will be devastating if major organizations use nature as an excuse to do more harm to our planet.”

The World Economic Forum’s tree program, 1t.org, was started with funding from Marc Benioff, CEO of Salesforce, and endorsed by figures from then-President Trump to Jane Goodall. Crowther himself, a charismatic and media-savvy scientist, is an adviser to the group.

His new study’s number of 226 gigatons of carbon approximates his previous one of 205, but it gets there very differently. Both papers exclude urban areas, croplands, and pastures but include rangelands, where animals may graze at lower densities. In the new research, 61 percent of the additional carbon storage would come from protecting existing forests and the other 39 percent from growing trees in deforested areas with low human footprints.

Simon Lewis, a professor of global change science at University College London who was critical of the 2019 study, said the new study was reasonable.

Still, he emphasized that carbon drawdown from forests should be kept in perspective. “There is still only a finite amount of land to dedicate to forests,” he said, “so only a small fraction of the potential carbon uptake has a chance of being realized.”

Despite global pledges, leaders have struggled to rein in deforestation. Last year, the world lost 10 percent more primary tropical rain forest than in 2021, though Brazil’s current government has made recent progress.

Restoration efforts have also proven problematic. In the name of fighting climate change, countries and companies have often invested in failed mass tree plantings or monocultures of commercial, nonnative species that hurt biodiversity. While the latter might grow quickly, they sequester only half as much carbon over time, Crowther said.

He emphasized that restoration should be driven by local communities that choose to work in concert with nature to help themselves.

