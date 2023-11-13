Maryanne Trump Barry, Donald Trump’s older sister, has died, according to reports

Maryanne Trump Barry, a former federal judge who was an older sister of Donald Trump and served as both his protector and critic throughout their lives, has died. She was 86.

Barry died at her home on the Upper East Side of Manhattan, according to two people familiar with the matter. One of them said she had been found early Monday morning. Neither person specified a cause.

Barry, the widow of John Barry, a veteran trial and appellate lawyer, had been a federal judge in New Jersey, a position that Trump’s fixer, lawyer Roy M. Cohn, was credited with helping her attain during President Ronald Reagan’s tenure. She retired from the bench in 2019, at a time when inquiries were brewing after a New York Times investigation into the family’s tax practices.