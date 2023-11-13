scorecardresearch Skip to main content

A shooting at a Texas flea market killed a child and wounded 4 other people, police say

By The Associated PressUpdated November 13, 2023, 37 minutes ago
Members of Brazoria County Sheriff's Department block the road leading to Cole's Antique Village and Flea Market after a shooting outside, Nov. 12, in Pearland, Texas, near Houston.Elizabeth Conley/Associated Press

PEARLAND, Texas (AP) — Two children and three other people were shot at a Texas flea market and one child later died at a hospital, police said.

Officers responded to a call of shots fired at Cole’s Flea Market in the Pearland area about 5:30 p.m. Sunday, the Pearland Police Department posted on X, formerly known as Twitter. The victims were transported to hospitals.

The shooting happened after an argument between two people who did not know each other, Officer Chad Rogers said in an evening news conference. The two people exchanged gunfire inside the market, police said.

One suspect was still at large, police said. They didn't immediately give details on the second shooter.

The area is about 17 miles (27 kilometers) south of Houston.

