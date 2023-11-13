Is there a future for Jewish progressivism after Oct. 7?

Rausch is a Jew who founded an Israeli dance troupe. After Hamas’s brutal terrorist attack on Israel on Oct. 7, massacring more than 1,200 people and kidnapping about 240, Rausch said she will find it hard to work with those on the political left who failed to unequivocally condemn Hamas or who challenged the existence of the state of Israel.

Democratic state Senator Becca Rausch has an A ranking in Progressive Mass’s legislative scorecard. She has long been dedicated to progressive values like addressing income inequality, climate change, and discrimination. But these days, she balks at using the label “progressive.”

“I think it is a challenge for anyone to continue to work with people who take positions antithetical to your existence based on your identity,” Rausch said.

For years, tensions have been simmering between Zionists and progressives, leaving those who share both identities, including many American Jews, foundering. The Oct. 7 terror attacks and the anti-Israel response by many on the far left of American politics has brought those tensions to a head, sometimes forcing Jews to choose one identity over another.

At its core, the debate is over how to understand Zionism. Some progressives identify Israel as a colonialist oppressor of the Palestinian people, and although Jews are multiracial, some in the racial justice movement conflate Jews with white elites. “From the point of view of many progressives, [Zionism] has no place in a movement that stands against racism, bigotry, and oppression,” said historian Sara Hirschorn, a visiting lecturer at the University of Haifa.

Yet others see no contradiction — and in fact consistency — between the movements. Zionism is the Jewish desire for a homeland that came to fruition after the Holocaust, and some believe progressivism should embrace the establishment of a democratic state that provides refuge to a persecuted minority. Israel is far more welcoming to progressive causes — like women’s rights and LGBTQ rights — than its Arab neighbors.

Amanda Berman, a 38-year-old Jewish New Yorker, founded the Zioness Movement in 2017 as a progressive Zionist organization seeking to counter the anti-Zionism and antisemitism she and her Jewish friends working in social justice groups encountered. Her goal was to give progressives the knowledge and tools to be proud Zionists by working with activists to confront antisemitism and anti-Zionism in their ranks.

Yet post-Oct. 7, Berman admitted, “This is the most challenging moment in my lifetime to hold those identities together.” She said she found it shocking that feminists who touted the need to believe women’s credible allegations of sexual assault would question evidence showing that women had been sexually assaulted by Hamas attackers. Those who project American experiences of racism onto Israel, she said, “flatten the diversity of the Jewish people” and ignore the persecution experienced by generations of Jews.

Berman said she hopes through creating a space where elected and progressive leaders can talk constructively about Zionism, there will be an opportunity “to reclaim the progressive environment from the people who are perverting it and destroying it by perpetuating mass-scale antisemitism.”

According to the Pew Research Center, in 2020 71 percent of US Jews surveyed identified with or leaned toward the Democratic Party, and half called themselves liberal. A majority of US Jews (58 percent) said they have an emotional attachment to Israel, with older Jews feeling more attached than younger Jews.

Yet Zionist Jews have often not been welcomed in progressive organizations. In 2017, the pro-LGBTQ Chicago Dyke March ejected three Jewish participants carrying a Pride flag with a Star of David, then months later the feminist group SlutWalk Chicago initially tried to ban the Star of David from their event.

After the Oct. 7 Hamas attack, the Democratic Socialists of America blamed “Israel’s apartheid regime” for the attack, drawing criticism even from some officials it helped elect. On college campuses, Jewish students have encountered blatant antisemitism and intimidation from pro-Palestinian groups and their allies. There has been a tide of progressive Jews publicly questioning why their allies have not stood up for them.

Amelia Spalter, a 24-year-old master’s student at Harvard’s Graduate School of Education, votes Democratic and has been active in abortion rights and nonprofit work helping people of color. But she now calls herself politically independent, unable to stomach the extreme opposition to Israel she has seen among her Harvard classmates.

“Not only has there been refusal to condemn Hamas’ terrorism, there’s been a celebration of it as some sort of revolution,” Spalter said. In a large graduate student group chat soon after the attack, she said, pro-Palestinian rhetoric devolved into criticism of Jewish students who spoke out, and when she urged people to move the discussion off the chat, fellow students verbally attacked her with tags like “genocidal,” “occupier,” and “colonizer” because she is Jewish.

“I believe this is going to cause a deep and lasting schism between people who value their Judaism and people who value their progressive politics,” Spalter said.

While there is a generally accepted definition of antisemitism, some Zionists and progressives may disagree on what conduct falls under that definition. But there is little doubt that much of the criticism of Israel following Oct. 7 has devolved into expressions of hatred or bigoted perceptions of Jewish people. At Cornell, for example, Jewish students were told to avoid the kosher dining hall because of online threats of violence.

Several pro-Palestinian rallies, including one in New York, featured Nazi imagery. Zionists also argue that it is antisemitic — and a double standard — to accuse Israel of “genocide,” defined as an effort to wipe out an entire population, when its military, like militaries everywhere, is simply trying to defend the nation’s borders against violent enemies. Civilian casualties most often occur because Hamas uses civilians as shields, according to the Israel Defense Forces and independent experts.

Some historians draw parallels with the Jewish and American responses to the 1967 Arab-Israeli war, known as the Six-Day War. Israel’s victory created immense pride among Jews, yet it also led to a shift in world opinion from seeing Israel as a state started by victimized Holocaust survivors to a regional power that controls an Arab population in territory captured in war.

Hirschorn said Jews who had been active in the 1960s civil rights movement were alienated when the Black power movement began aligning with the Palestinian cause, leading to an effort in the 1970s to equate Zionism with racism. “When Israel became the bully on the block in the Middle East, it transferred a new, different status to American Jews in the West, who were seen as beneficiaries of that status,” Hirschorn said.

Hirschorn said a similar characterization of Zionism is occurring today, with the Black Lives Matter movement, for example, taking pro-Palestinian stances.

The question then becomes what happens to Jews who share progressive and Zionist identities?

Jonathan Sarna, a leading scholar of American Jewish history who teaches at Brandeis University, said after the Six-Day War, many left-leaning Jews “shifted inward.” Sarna said, “Where before their focus was on civil rights and the anti-war movement, and before that pacifism, now their focus was on the Soviet Jewry movement [to allow Jewish emigration from the Soviet Union] in Israel.”

Sarna said after 1967, there was a large movement of Jews who returned to their Jewish roots, and some who did not “really found themselves feeling outcast from the Jewish community.”

There are signs of schisms among local Jews in debates over what opinions are outside the Jewish mainstream. The Boston Worker’s Circle, a progressive, secular Jewish group, recently resigned from the Boston-based Jewish Community Relations Council, a network of local Jewish organizations, after the JCRC moved to expel it for cosponsoring a rally with the anti-Zionist Jewish Voice for Peace, which called for a cease-fire in Israel. “We cannot support those organizations that demonize Israel, hold Israel to a double standard, and ignore the safety and security of Israel and our community as a whole,” said JCRC executive director Jeremy Burton.

Boston Worker’s Circle executive director Rebecca Zimmerman Hornstein said her organization has members who are “Zionist, non-Zionist, and anti-Zionist,” and rejects Zionism as a litmus test. Hornstein, who has previously been critical of Israeli government policies, said she personally was horrified by the Hamas massacres — and also by the images of civilian deaths in Gaza. She maintains that “progressive Jews right now have a unique role in holding this humanity and heartbreak of everyone involved.”

Similar questions are roiling the Democratic Party, which has its own schism between progressives and moderates, and between pro-Israel and pro-Palestinian voices.

President Biden has been a strong ally to Israel, condemning Hamas’ attacks and affirming Israel’s right to respond militarily. Yet the harshest critics of Israel have come from the progressive wing of Biden’s own party, including members of Congress like Michigan Representative Rashida Tlaib, who was recently censured by the Republican-controlled House for her use of the chant “from the river to the sea, Palestine will be free.” Israelis view the chant as endorsing the extermination of Israel. (Most Democrats voted against her censure.)

When the US House passed a resolution supporting Israel and condemning Hamas’ attack, nine Democrats and one Republican opposed it, citing Israel’s airstrikes in Gaza, and six Democrats voted present. Eighteen House Democrats signed onto a resolution calling for an immediate cease-fire even though the Israeli military asserts a military campaign is necessary to dismantle Hamas’ military capabilities and free approximately 240 hostages. After Senator Elizabeth Warren supported Israel’s right to respond to terrorism, over 400 of her former presidential campaign staffers wrote her a letter that accused Israel of war crimes and referred to the Jewish state as a “brutal apartheid, settler-colonial regime.”

Locally, one of the harshest critics of Israel has been Boston City Councilor Tania Fernandes Anderson, a progressive Democrat who has retweeted posts on X accusing Israel of genocide and terrorism.

Centrist and pro-Israel Democrats say they do not believe the vocal minority of anti-Israel voices will overtake the Democratic Party. Alan Solomont, a US ambassador to Spain under Barack Obama who now chairs the board of J Street, a left-leaning group supporting a two-state solution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, argued that the voices supporting Hamas or spreading antisemitism on campus and elsewhere are outliers. “Reports of division among progressive Democrats are greatly exaggerated,” Solomont said.

Yet some Jews who have found a home in liberal politics find such talk naïve and say they feel increasingly isolated.

Meron Reuben, the consul general of Israel to New England, said Jews have long seen the United States as the “golden medina,” a land of opportunity. He worries that in that comfort, a younger generation of Jews were raised to see themselves as belonging to the “white elite” without understanding their own history as a marginalized group, a history that inspired the post-Holocaust generation to adopt the slogan “never again.” A new wave of antisemitism may force a reckoning.

“It’s something that has to be dealt with by the educators of society,” Reuben said. “So that ‘never again’ will also mean never again in the United States.”

Shira Schoenberg can be reached at shira.schoenberg@globe.com. Follow her @shiraschoenberg.