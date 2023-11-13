Still wrangling over corporate personhood

In addition to the blatant constitutional defects in his bill, Hawley gets several practical considerations wrong. First, he mistakenly believes that his effort would prevent “woke” corporations from lobbying federal policy makers. In fact, Citizens United is about political speech aimed at persuading the public, not lobbying expenditures. In a world without Citizens United, companies would still be free to spend millions on lobbying.

I was pleased to read Jeff Jacoby’s thoughtful column criticizing Senator Josh Hawley, Republican of Missouri, for a misguided attempt to “overturn” Citizens United v. Federal Election Commission (“A GOP senator joins the anti-Citizens United chorus,” Ideas, Nov. 5). I was also happy to see myself cited in the piece, since I believe that Citizens United is a positive for democracy.

Second, Hawley espouses the tired trope that corporations can “buy” elections. Yet, according to information we compiled using data from Open Secrets, in five election cycles since Citizens United, for-profit corporations’ spending on elections has equaled about 2 percent of all campaign spending.

In truth, Citizens United laid a foundation for new ways of speaking about candidates, making it easier for Americans to learn about the choices on their ballots. The ruling in the case enhances free speech in the political sphere, and it is a precedent worth celebrating — and preserving.

Bradley A. Smith

Chairman

Institute for Free Speech

Washington, D.C.

The writer is former chairman of the Federal Election Commission.





Political contributions translate into influence

Jeff Jacoby argues that artificial entities such as corporations should have the same constitutional rights as individual citizens. There are, however, a number of distinctions between individuals and corporations that should not give them parity before the law.

The most influential distinction is the ability to accumulate great sums of money that allow a few corporate officers to support their preferred political candidates with little in the way of transparency. The Citizens United decision stripped away regulation of how that money can be spent.

Political contributions translate into influence to support policies or programs beneficial to the corporation or the officers in charge. The decisions may or may not reflect the interests of majority of the shareholders that the corporation is bound to serve. The long-recognized concept of “one person, one vote” is thereby nullified.

While I applaud Republican Senator Josh Hawley’s initiative of submitting a bill to “get corporate money out of American politics,” a more lasting and impactful action would be to rally his colleagues in the Senate to support the We the People Amendment currently in the House.

Jack W. Dean

Mattapoisett





A corporation is an imaginary person, created by the state

Jeff Jacoby’s defense of the Supreme Court’s Citizens United decision is founded on a common misunderstanding of what a corporation is. A corporation is not merely an “association” of citizens who have “joined together” to further a common purpose. It is a state-created imaginary “person,” one with many — but not all — of the powers and rights of individuals we recognize as persons without having to be told by a court ruling. Corporations are no more real people than are the imaginary friends of children.

Corporations’ existence is founded on the desire of its members and owners to avoid personal responsibility for the enterprise’s actions (or failures to act). Otherwise, the law states that those who participate in a joint enterprise are each liable for what it, or any of its members, does or fails to do.

Just as we don’t let corporations vote, there is no reason to allow corporations to make political donations. Corporations are not people. They are state-created shelters whose powers are, with good reason, subject to limitation.

Andrej Thomas Starkis

Milford

The writer is a retired attorney and law professor.





Restrictions on companies’ speech are called for

Robert Reich wrote, “I’ll believe corporations are people when Texas executes one.”

There are always limits to freedom of speech. For example, the Catholic Church can oppose abortion from the pulpit but it cannot donate money to the campaign of, say, Ron DeSantis if it wants to maintain its tax-exempt status. I think a similar restriction on corporations is called for.

Bill Torcaso

Cambridge