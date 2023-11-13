The joys of Yiddish

I giggled when I read the headline “Smahta search” in the print edition of the Nov. 9 Business section. Glancing at it quickly, I read it as some version of “schmatte,” a Yiddish word meaning rags or old clothes — but who has to search for that? It took me a minute to leave my New York roots behind and put on a Boston accent.

It reminded me of a recent trip to Michigan when we took a ferry run by a company called Shepler’s. Of course I thought it was Shleppers — a more fitting moniker.