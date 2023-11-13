‘We’ll look at everything.’ Here’s what Patriots’ Bill Belichick had to say about the quarterback situation

With New England heading into the bye week, there could be an opportunity for Belichick and the Patriots to use the extra time to prepare Zappe as the starter for the Nov. 26 game against the Giants at MetLife Stadium.

“We just got back from Germany here,” he said on a conference call with reporters. “We’ll look at everything. We’ll look at everything across the board.”

In the wake of his decision to pull Mac Jones for Bailey Zappe late in Sunday’s loss to the Colts, Bill Belichick remained noncommittal Monday when asked whom he sees as the Patriots’ No. 1 quarterback moving forward.

There’s also the possibility of the team taking a look at Will Grier, who has served as the third quarterback for much of the season.

“Will is certainly improving every week in terms of understanding,” Belichick said when he was asked about Grier’s progression. “It’s just there’s not a lot of opportunities for that, right now the third position, which is where he’s been. But he’s taken advantage of the ones that he’s had.”

Jones started Sunday against the Colts and was 15 for 20 for 170 yards and an interception. After a rough outing that included five sacks and some costly red-zone misfires, he was benched with 1:52 left in regulation and New England trailing 10-6 in favor of Zappe.

“I’m not sure. I think it’s hard, right? It’s a difficult situation,” Jones said after the game when asked about being benched. “But at the end of the day, I really did want the team to win. I’ll always be that person. I know that we didn’t win, so it’s hard for everybody, but I have to play better to not even be in that situation. It’s not ideal for anybody. No one is going to do good in that situation.”

Zappe, who finished 3 for 7 for 25 yards and a pick, got the Patriots near midfield, but was intercepted by Colts safety Rodney Thomas with 36 seconds left.

“It’s stuff you look forward to as a quarterback to have a two-minute drive,” Zappe said when asked he was thrown into a tough spot. “I can’t make any excuses, I need to go out there and execute better.”

Christopher Price can be reached at christopher.price@globe.com. Follow him @cpriceglobe.