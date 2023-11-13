Browns QB Deshaun Watson scheduled for MRI on left ankle injured in win over Ravens

CLEVELAND — Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson will have an MRI on his left ankle after hurting it Sunday in Cleveland’s last-second win at Baltimore.

Watson twice rolled his ankle in the first half but stayed in the game and went 14 of 14 for 134 yards after halftime as the Browns (6-3) rallied in the fourth quarter for a 33-31 win. Watson left M&T Bank Stadium in a walking boot.

He said after the game he would be ready this week when the Browns host the Pittsburgh Steelers (6-3).