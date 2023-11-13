Celtics vs. Knicks: Boston hopes to make it three straight wins against Atlantic Division foes

After a brief hiccup, the Celtics appear to be rolling along again.
Boston disposed of two Atlantic Division rivals in a back-to-back homestand, beating the Brooklyn Nets, 121-107, on Friday and continuing the surge in a 117-94 blowout of the Toronto Raptors on Saturday. The Celtics sit at 7-2 and second in the Eastern Conference behind the 8-1 Philadelphia 76ers.
But the New York Knicks (5-4) always play Boston tough, as evidenced by the narrow 108-104 Celtics victory on opening night. New York has won its last three games by double digits, beating the Los Angeles Clippers, San Antonio Spurs, and Charlotte Hornets. The Knicks will have to overcome fatigue as they travel to Boston for the second game of a back-to-back.
Here’s a preview of the matchup:
When: Monday, 7:30 p.m.
Where: TD Garden, Boston
TV, radio: NBA TV, NBCSB, WBZ-FM 98.5
Line: Boston -8.5. O/U: 221.0.
KNICKS
Season record: 4-4. vs. spread: 5-2, 1 push. Over/under: 2-6
Last 10 games: 5-5. vs. spread: 7-2, 1 push. Over/under: 3-7
CELTICS
Season record: 7-2. vs. spread: 4-3, 2 pushes. Over/under: 5-4
Last 10 games: 7-3. vs. spread: 4-4, 2 pushes. Over/under: 5-5
TEAM STATISTICS
Points per game: New York 107.1, Boston 120.2
Points allowed per game: New York 102.8, Boston 106.8
Field goal percentage: New York .415, Boston .474
Opponent field goal percentage: New York .456, Boston .435
3-point percentage: New York .349, Boston .361
Opponent 3-point percentage: New York .341, Boston .331
Stat of the day: The Celtics have attempted 47.8 percent of their total shots from behind the 3-point arc, which is the second-highest rate in the NBA. It’s about on par their 3-point attempt rate last season (48 percent).
Notes: R.J. Barrett has scored 24 or more points in five of his seven appearances this season and is on fire from behind the arc, having made exactly half of his 40 3-point attempts. Immanuel Quickley remains a bench player to watch after he torched the Celtics for 24 points in the season opener. Julius Randle has had an abysmal start to the season, though. The power forward is averaging 16.5 points per game, but is making just 35.4 percent of his 2-pointers and 25.9 percent of his 3s. ... Neemias Queta remains out for the Celtics with a foot injury. ... After starting the season 3-for-15 on 3-point attempts, Sam Hauser has made 21 of 38 (55.3 percent) across the last six games.
Ethan Fuller can be reached at ethan.fuller@globe.com.