Celtics vs. Knicks: Boston hopes to make it three straight wins against Atlantic Division foes

After a brief hiccup, the Celtics appear to be rolling along again.

Boston disposed of two Atlantic Division rivals in a back-to-back homestand, beating the Brooklyn Nets, 121-107, on Friday and continuing the surge in a 117-94 blowout of the Toronto Raptors on Saturday. The Celtics sit at 7-2 and second in the Eastern Conference behind the 8-1 Philadelphia 76ers.

But the New York Knicks (5-4) always play Boston tough, as evidenced by the narrow 108-104 Celtics victory on opening night. New York has won its last three games by double digits, beating the Los Angeles Clippers, San Antonio Spurs, and Charlotte Hornets. The Knicks will have to overcome fatigue as they travel to Boston for the second game of a back-to-back.