Celtics rename media workroom to honor late vice president Heather Walker

“To know that she’s no longer with us is extremely sad, but for her to get the media center here in the building named after her, it’s great for her legacy and her family to be able to be proud about something.”

“ Heather Walker meant everything,” Celtics forward Jaylen Brown said. “She was the person I worked with a lot early in my career with media stuff, everything I was doing off the court, in the community, or outside of basketball, Heather was handling and coordinating a lot of that stuff.

The Celtics renamed the Auerbach Center media workroom the Heather Walker Media Center on Monday, in honor of the team’s former vice president of public relations who died at the age of 52 in April following a two-year battle with brain cancer.

Walker was hired by the Celtics in 2006 and was primarily responsible for organizing and overseeing events that connected the players to the Boston community. She spent the last two years of her life raising money for and awareness of glioblastoma via her Move 4 Heather campaign. She made multiple national television appearances and ran her foundation in partnership with the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute.

Walker’s name now adorns a wall above the staircase heading from the media center to the Celtics’ practice court. Also, an “HW” emblem surrounded by a heart is attached to a window in the room, and several pictures hang on a wall showing Walker working with the Celtics.

“For her not to be here is a loss for this organization, for sure,” Brown said. “But it’s great to see that in her honor and her memory that we named the media center after her.”

Mazzulla appreciates Holiday

After the Celtics defeated the Nets Friday, there was plenty of focus on the play of Brown as well as the bench contributions. And Monday, coach Joe Mazzulla pointed out that guard Jrue Holiday’s 13-point/12-rebound/9-assist game was a bit lost in the shuffle.

“That’s the beauty of him, is he has the ability to affect the game in so many ways,” Mazzulla said. “And he can be underappreciated at times because of being able to do stuff like that, but I see him thriving in kind of the role that we have him in as far as just letting him loose and empowering him to have different matchups, defensively be able to make plays when he wants to, and on the offensive end, using him in a couple of different areas.

“So he’s been great for us, he’s been a joy to coach, and that really stuck out the other day, he almost had a triple double and no one — like you didn’t even notice it because of all the things he could do.”

Barrett out for Knicks

Knicks leading scorer R.J. Barrett missed Monday’s game against the Celtics due to a migraine. The forward/guard is averaging 22.6 points, 3.4 assists, and 3.1 rebounds this season … Celtics two-way contract center Neemias Queta remains sidelined with a foot injury.

Adam Himmelsbach can be reached at adam.himmelsbach@globe.com. Follow him @adamhimmelsbach.