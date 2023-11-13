Celtics surge in second half, knock off Knicks for third straight win

Tatum finished with 35 points (17 in the fourth quarter) on 13-for-23 shooting. Kristaps Porzingis added 21 points and 6 rebounds and was a deterrent at the rim against this physical New York squad. The Celtics were 19 for 43 (44.2 percent) from the 3-point line.

After the Knicks sliced a 10-point deficit to 3 at the start of the fourth quarter, Tatum closed the game by drilling four 3-pointers, including a 4-point play, sending Boston to a 114-98 win, its third in a row.

For three quarters Monday night, Jayson Tatum’s long-range shot was off, and his teammates did more than enough to pick him up. Then when it was time to put away the Knicks, he stepped in and became the player everyone is used to seeing.

Advertisement

Jalen Brunson had 26 points and Julius Randle added 25 for the Knicks, who were without leading scorer RJ Barrett, who was sidelined because of a migraine.

Get Breaking Sports Alerts Be the first to know the latest sports news as it happens, and get the Globe's most interesting reporting right to your inbox. Enter Email Sign Up

Tatum had scoreless opening stints in Boston’s last two games, but he got involved early against New York. His first basket was an easy one that came after Jrue Holiday chased down his own miss and fed Tatum in the paint, and he quickly added two short jumpers for a 3-for-3 start.

But just like in the season opener last month, the Knicks gave the Celtics fits on the offensive glass, with eight of their 24 first-quarter points coming on second chances.

With Barrett sidelined, the Celtics keyed in on Randle and Brunson, often helping off of guard Josh Hart in the corners. But Hart made Boston pay, finishing the first half with 10 points, 5 rebounds, and 3 assists. He sat for just one minute.

Sam Hauser kept the Celtics afloat by continuing his scorching run from beyond the arc. He entered the night shooting 45.3 percent at the 3-point line and connected on his first three attempts, including a deep offering from the top of the key after a Holiday offensive board.

Advertisement

The Knicks led, 51-43, with 75 seconds left when the Celtics had a mighty finish to the half, a constant point of emphasis for coach Joe Mazzulla. Porzingis scored inside before Tatum and Payton Pritchard broke free for fast-break baskets.

Pritchard’s, with 32 seconds left, was particularly significant, because it set up a two-for-one opportunity that Jaylen Brown capitalized on when he drilled a 3-pointer from the top of the key at the buzzer to pull the Celtics within 53-52 at the break.

In the third quarter, the Celtics’ pressure defense seemed to wear on the Knicks. After laboring to get set, New York was often unable to start its offensive sets until about 10 seconds were left on the shot clock. The Knicks had a pair of shot-clock violations in the quarter and came close to being whistled for others.

In the final minutes of the quarter the Celtics went on a 12-2 run — the first substantial surge by either team in the game — that included 3-pointers by Hauser and Holiday, helping Boston take an 84-74 lead that was the first double-digit advantage of the night. The Celtics did not surrender a second-chance point in the third.

Adam Himmelsbach can be reached at adam.himmelsbach@globe.com. Follow him @adamhimmelsbach.