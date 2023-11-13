Patriots are waiving cornerback Jack Jones amid a tumultuous season

Coach Bill Belichick was asked Monday morning if Jones has looked engaged in a way that meets the desired standard.

Jones has not started over the last two weeks, and played only 10 snaps in Sunday’s loss to the Colts.

The Patriots are set to waive Jack Jones, according to a league source.

“I’m not going to get into any of the player’s personal situations,” he replied.

The cornerback, a fourth-round pick in 2022, has played in 18 games with New England, with two career interceptions.

Jones, 25, has had an eventful year-plus with the Patriots. This past June, he was arrested at Logan Airport after TSA found two firearms in his carry-on luggage. Jones reached an agreement with the Suffolk County district attorney’s office to have the charges dropped; he was placed on pre-trial probation, with conditions.

Jones opened the season on injured reserve. After his return to the lineup, he reportedly was late to the team hotel prior to a game against Washington earlier this month.

Although he did make the trip to Germany for Sunday’s game against Indianapolis, he looked detached from the rest of the New England defenders before seeing limited action in the loss.

Veteran safety Jabrill Peppers was asked by reporters after the game about Jones’s behavior.

“I’ve got a very good relationship with him,” Peppers said. “I’m going to go talk to him, see where his head’s at.”

