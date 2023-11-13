Bryant men’s basketball coach Jared Grasso resigns after arrest, months of administrative leave

Grasso announced his resignation Monday on X saying that his “mental and physical health must come first at this time.”

Bryant men’s basketball coach Jared Grasso resigned Monday following months of controversy after he was placed on administrative leave by the university in late September and arrested soon after.

“It is with mixed emotions that I announce my resignation as the Head Men’s Basketball Coach at Bryant University,” Grasso wrote. “My role as a father and husband is everything to me. The rigors of a coach’s lifestyle and 3 young children can make that extremely challenging.”

Grasso was arrested on Oct. 3 under suspicion of a hit-and-run incident on Route 146 in Rhode Island. North Smithfield, R.I., police released body-camera footage of their questioning of Grasso at his home on Oct. 2, in which the coach denied the charges and displayed erratic behavior, claiming he was “being attacked again” and asking the officer if he wanted to “shoot jumpers” in the Grasso family’s driveway.

The charges against Grasso — a misdemeanor for failing to stop after an accident resulting in damage — were dropped last week with Grasso’s insurance claiming all liability for the accident.

According to the Providence Journal, Grasso’s placement on administrative leave in September was not a health or family matter. The school has declined to offer any explanation for Grasso’s leave.

Grasso was hired in 2018 and immediately turned the Bulldogs, often the laughingstock of the Northeast Conference, into a contender. Bryant went from a 3-28 season before Grasso’s arrival to 10-20, followed by back-to-back 15-win seasons, then a magical 2021-22 season in which Grasso led the Bulldogs to a 22-10 record, NEC regular-season and tournament titles, and a trip to the NCAA Tournament — all program firsts.

Bryant moved to the America East Conference ahead of last season and posted a respectable debut, going 17-13 (8-8 in conference play) and finishing fourth in the final standings.

Grasso finishes his time at Bryant with an 80-69 record and one NEC Coach of the Year honor after that impressive 2021-22 season.

Amin Touri can be reached at amin.touri@globe.com.