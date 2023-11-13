Light week gets heavier for Bruins as Jim Montgomery delivers a practice ‘jolt’

Perhaps the most famous bag skate was immortalized in “Miracle,” when US Olympic coach Herb Brooks (portrayed by Kurt Russell) sent his hopefuls on a series of sprints immediately after a lackluster tune-up performance against Norway. (It was based on a true story .)

It’s when a coach puts the pucks away and sends his players on wind sprints. Bag skates can be used as a conditioning tool, but more often than not, they’re used to deliver a message that the status quo is not acceptable.

Jim Montgomery didn’t go full Brooks on Monday morning, but clearly wasn’t pleased with the focus of the session, so the Bruins coach interrupted a late drill to send his roster — goalies included — on some wind sprints, both horizontally and vertically.

Montgomery described it as a way to “jolt” his club, which has just two games this week: Tuesday in Buffalo and Saturday at home vs. the Canadiens.

It did take some of the players by surprise.

“I think that’s the first time I got bag skated here, so it’s been a while,” said Jake DeBrusk with a smile.

Montgomery said the bag skate came as a result of a combination of things.

“Our schedule has been a little unorthodox as far as there’s been a lot of spacing between games, and last year when we had spacing it was time to rest,” said the coach, who noted his team looked tired following Saturday’s loss in Montreal. “This year we haven’t had as many three [games] in four [days] so far, so the spacing on the games just creates [a situation] where we just want to, after talking with sports science, where we want to jolt a little bit more into the system.”

DeBrusk didn’t know the extra conditioning was coming, but recognized it as soon as the whistle blew and Montgomery started gathering the pucks.

“It is what it is. At that point, it’s getting in a line and you just do it. You don’t know how long it’s going to go for. You don’t know what you’re going to do obviously, and you just go back and forth,” he said. “But obviously no one likes doing that and I think everybody in here understands why and it’s on us. We caused that. [Montgomery] doesn’t want to do that. So, that’s something that we can control and we’re going to have to move forward.”

Brad Marchand had no problem with how Montgomery delivered his message, saying that’s just a part of how things go over the course of a season.

“Obviously, the last couple days, we haven’t been as dialed in as we’ve needed to be and that’s just the accountability piece that Monty upholds every day and wants us to be good. It’s a good message to send when he feels like we’re slipping a bit,” said the captain. “So it definitely gives us a bit of a wakeup call. We’ve got to realize we’ve got to get a little bit better and make sure we show up every day to practice and compete hard, but the guys will respond.”

For the curious, the term “bag skate” is believed to have been coined because back in the day, staffers would set up what we’ll call “air sickness bags” in each corner of the rink just in case they were needed. They were not available — or needed — on Monday.

Montgomery said winger Milan Lucic is about a week behind schedule in his rehab. “Nothing dramatic,” the coach reported. Lucic is on long-term injured reserve, meaning he must sit at least 10 games, after taking a puck off the skate in Los Angeles Oct. 21. He’s officially eligible to return Saturday against the Habs, but that looks like a long shot . . . Morgan Geekie and Matt Grzelcyk (upper-body injuries) skated with staffers before practice. Geekie is on regular IR, while Grzelcyk is on LTIR, so he wouldn’t be able to return to game action until Nov. 24 — the traditional Black Friday matinee — against the Red Wings . . . Forward Patrick Brown took a few reps on defense with Ian Mitchell.

Jim McBride can be reached at james.mcbride@globe.com. Follow him @globejimmcbride.