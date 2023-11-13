NFL Week 10: Texans got it right at coach and QB and are the league’s hottest team

They were talentless and rudderless in 2021-22, firing their head coach after each season and compiling an NFL-worst 7-26-1 record. The Texans had a roster of nobodies and were on absolutely no one’s watch list entering this season.

SOMEWHERE OVER THE ATLANTIC — Attention, NFL teams that will be looking at changes at head coach and quarterback in the offseason (looking at you, New England):

But the Texans are now one of the hottest teams at 5-4 after Sunday’s dramatic 30-27 win over the Bengals. All it took was hiring the right head coach (DeMeco Ryans), the right offensive coordinator (Bobby Slowik), and drafting the right quarterback (C.J. Stroud) to make an instant, dramatic turnaround.

Advertisement

The ascending Texans are where we begin the Week 10 review:

▪ The Texans didn’t just get it right when they drafted Stroud at No. 2 overall in April, one pick behind Bryce Young and two ahead of Anthony Richardson. They found a special talent who has instantly elevated the players around him.

Get Breaking Sports Alerts Be the first to know the latest sports news as it happens, and get the Globe's most interesting reporting right to your inbox. Enter Email Sign Up

Receiver Noah Brown and tight end Dalton Schultz, both discarded by the Cowboys last offseason, had 11 catches for 243 yards in Sunday’s win. Former third-round picks Nico Collins and Tank Dell have combined for 1,180 yards this year.

Stroud has been electric, with a big assist from Slowik, another Kyle Shanahan disciple. In last week’s 39-37 win over the Buccaneers, Stroud threw for 470 yards, had three 100-yard receivers, and led the Texans on a game-winning, last-second touchdown drive. Sunday against the Bengals, Stroud shook off a fourth-quarter interception to again lead the Texans to a last-second, game-winning field goal.

Stroud threw for 356 yards, and the Texans became the first team since the 1998 Colts to have a 350-yard passer, 150-yard rusher (Devin Singletary), and 150-yard receiver (Brown) in the same game.

Advertisement

First-year head coach DeMeco Ryans has the Texans at 5-4, just a game behind Jacksonville in the AFC South. Phelan M. Ebenhack/Associated Press

The Texans have the NFL’s No. 10 scoring offense (24.1 points per game), but Ryans also has built a surprisingly solid defense that ranks No. 16 in points allowed (21.3). The Texans forced two Joe Burrow interceptions Sunday and made an impressive red zone stand in the final minutes.

After floundering for several years, the Texans are suddenly the envy of the NFL after nailing it last offseason at head coach, offensive coordinator, and QB.

▪ The Jets lost another winnable game, this one a 16-12 defeat to the Raiders, because Zach Wilson was again completely ineffective. The Jets have scored just three touchdowns in their last five games, with two of them coming from 50 and 72 yards out. They are just 1 for their last 14 inside the red zone.

You hate to blame one person for a team’s situation, but the 4-5 Jets are nonfunctional on offense, and it all leads to Wilson, who on Sunday became the first quarterback to throw for 250 yards in consecutive games without his team scoring a touchdown.

Aaron Rodgers told NBC that he is eyeing mid-December for a return from his torn Achilles’ tendon. But each Jets loss makes it less likely that Rodgers returns this year. What’s the point if the Jets are 5-9 and out of the race?

▪ Josh Dobbs is the Vikings’ starting quarterback for now, but he probably could run for Minnesota governor in the next election after leading his team to its second straight win since being acquired in a trade 1½ weeks ago.

Advertisement

Dobbs threw for 268 yards with a touchdown, and rushed for 44 yards and another touchdown as the Vikings built a 27-3 lead in their win over the Saints.

Two-way threat Josh Dobbs has helped the Vikings to two straight wins since being acquired from the Cardinals. Stacy Bengs/Associated Press

The Vikings thought their season might be over after Kirk Cousins tore an Achilles’ tendon three weeks ago, but with two wins behind Dobbs, they are 6-4 and keeping pace with 7-3 Detroit in the NFC North.

Dobbs is the first player in NFL history with 400 passing yards, 100 rushing yards, and no interceptions in his first two games with a team.

“Josh in two starts has shown us what mobility, in addition to what we do offensively, can do for us in this tough time where we’re trying to overcome the loss of Kirk,” coach Kevin O’Connell said.

Quick hits

▪ A statement win by the 49ers, traveling 3,000 miles and blowing out the formidable Jaguars, 34-3. It can’t be a coincidence that the 49ers lost three straight and scored 17 points in each game without receiver Deebo Samuel and left tackle Trent Williams, then doubled it and won big when they returned.

▪ Five games ended on a last-play field goal, the most in one day in NFL history.

▪ The AFC playoff race (remember that?) is super tight. There are 10 teams within two games of each other, from the No. 2-seeded Ravens (7-3) to the No. 11-seeded Raiders (5-5). If the playoffs started Monday — before the Bills played Monday night — Burrow, Josh Allen, and Justin Herbert would all miss out.

Advertisement

▪ Bad loss by the Ravens, blowing a 14-point lead in the fourth quarter, losing a crucial division game to the Browns, and missing out on a chance to overtake the idle Chiefs for the AFC’s No. 1 seed. The Ravens have trailed for just 28:46 all season and could be 9-0, but they lost in overtime to the Colts, blew a fourth-quarter lead to the Steelers, and gave up the big comeback to the Browns.

▪ Hard not to be impressed with Kyler Murray, who, 11 months after tearing an ACL, led the Cardinals to a last-second comeback win over the Falcons. Murray may not be 100 percent, but he was far more explosive than anticipated, rushing for 33 yards and a touchdown and traveling 68.9 yards on a 13-yard scramble late in the fourth quarter.

Murray’s bosses may not be so thrilled with the win, though, which moved the Cardinals to 2-8 and away from the No. 1 pick.

Kyler Murray and the Cardinals escaped with a last-second win over the Falcons. Norm Hall/Getty

▪ It’s getting harder for the Chargers to justify keeping coach Brandon Staley. They dropped to 4-5 with another close loss, and when you’re a defensive coach, you can’t give up 41 points and 533 yards at home, even to a strong Lions team.

Advertisement

▪ The Jaguars are 2-3 at home, with blowout losses to the Texans and 49ers, but 4-0 on the road.

▪ The Steelers have been outgained in all nine games but are somehow 6-3. That’s going to be tough to maintain in the second half.

▪ The Raiders are deluding themselves if they think they have turned a corner with two wins under Antonio Pierce. Beat a real team first, not the Giants and Jets.

▪ Will the Cowboys ever play a competitive game? Six of their nine games have been decided by at least 20 points, including two wins over the Giants by a combined score of 89-17.

Tracking Guys That Boston Fans May Care About

▪ Titans WR DeAndre Hopkins: Had just three catches for 27 yards in a 20-6 loss to the Buccaneers. He’d be doing the same thing in a Patriots uniform.

▪ Titans K Nick Folk: Finally missed his first field goal of the season, going wide right on a 51-yarder. He’s now 21 of 22 on the season, but has hit an NFL-record 74 straight under 40 yards. Patriots kicker Chad Ryland missed a 35-yarder Sunday.

Titans kicker Nick Folk has been money inside the 40-yard line. Chris O'Meara/Associated Press

▪ Giants coach Brian Daboll: It’s getting real ugly now. The Giants are at 2-8, the offense is the worst in the league, and third-string QB Tommy DeVito was totally overmatched in Sunday’s loss to the Dallas. The Giants probably need to sign a veteran like Nick Foles just to finish out the season. Previous Giants coach Joe Judge only got two years on the job. Daboll had better hope his bosses have more patience.

▪ Titans coach Mike Vrabel: Another lifeless loss for the Titans, scoring just 6 points and dropping to 3-6, ranked No. 15 in the AFC. Have to wonder whether the rumors of Vrabel to the Patriots are affecting him and his team.

Ben Volin can be reached at ben.volin@globe.com.