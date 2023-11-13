Meet the defenders and goaltenders on PWHL Boston’s training camp roster

Training camp begins across the league Nov. 15. Teams must have their final 25-player rosters set by Dec. 11. Of those 25 players, 23 can be signed to standard player agreements, and two will join on reserve contract agreements. The regular season is set to begin in January, but venues, team names, and other details have yet to be announced.

A two-time Olympic medalist, five players from local colleges, and Hockey East and NCAA record-holders are among the defenders and goaltenders on PWHL Boston’s training camp roster.

Defenders

Emily Brown (round 8, pick 46): The Blaine, Minn., native played five years at Minnesota, where she finished ninth in career points by a defender with 86. The 24-year-old skated with the US Under-18 Women’s National Team and won gold at the 2016 World Junior Championships. Brown also played for the Under-18 and Under-22 teams in rivalry series against Canada.

Emma Buckles (round 13, pick 75): In her fifth and final season at Harvard in 2022, Buckles tied her career-best 17 points with 7 goals and 10 assists. Originally from Toronto, the 24-year-old represented Canada at the 2017 World Junior Championships and took silver.

Jessica DiGirolamo (round 6, pick 34): Playing five years with Syracuse, she notched two 20-point seasons and leads the Orange in career goals (33) and points (95) by a defender. DiGirolamo, 24, made her professional debut in the PWHPA last season.

Kaleigh Fratkin (training camp invite): In her senior season at Boston University, Fratkin led the team in assists (26) and tied the program record for career games (151). After college, she bounced from the Boston Blades (2014-15) to the Connecticut Whale (2015-16) and the New York Riveters (2016-17) before settling in for six seasons with the Boston Pride (2017-23). The 31-year-old reached her professional career high of 23 points in her third season with the Pride in 2020.

Jess Healey (round 15, pick 87): The Edmonton native skated four years with Minnesota-Duluth from 2014-18 and played with the U-18 Canadian National Team in 2013. She won bronze with Team Alberta in the Canadian National U-18 Championships and was named the tournament’s top defender. After college, Healey played in the Swedish Women’s Hockey League, where she tallied 25 points or more in each of her three seasons before moving to the Buffalo Beauts for one season.

Sophie Jacques (round 2, pick 10): During her senior year at Ohio State in 2021-22, the second-round pick had one of the most successful seasons of any defender in NCAA history. Her 59 points that year marked a record for the Buckeyes blue liners and matched the program record for single-season points by any player.

Megan Keller (free agent): Skating for Team USA in the 2018 PyeongChang Olympics, Keller won gold. She also medaled in the 2022 Beijing Olympics, winning silver. She played on seven World Championship US National Teams, winning gold five times and silver twice. The 27-year-old Boston College alum was named Hockey East Player of the Year for 2018-19 and holds conference records for career and single-season points, as well as goals and assists by a defender. Keller spent one season each with PWHPA Team New England, Team New Hampshire, and Team Scotiabank from 2019-23.

Lauren MacInnis (training camp invite): In her junior and graduate seasons with Northeastern, MacInnis posted 10-point seasons. The 25-year-old St. Louis native went on to play professionally in Sweden and Austria. Her father, Al MacInnis, played 23 seasons in the NHL with the St. Louis Blues and Calgary Flames. Her brother, Ryan MacInnis, played in the NHL for the Columbus Blue Jackets and Buffalo Sabres.

Goaltenders

Lindsay Browning (training camp invite): Over her five years at Cornell, she had a .944 save percentage and set a program record with a .952 her junior season. After graduating in 2022, the 24-year-old from Pennfield, N.Y., was set to play with PWHPA Team Sonnet.

Aerin Frankel (free agent): Representing the US, Frankel played in the World Championship four years from 2020-23, winning one gold and two silver medals. Across five seasons at Northeastern, she notched 39 shutouts, and she holds the school’s career wins record (73). The 24-year-old out of Chappaqua, N.Y., received the 2021 Patty Kazmaier Award.

Cami Kronish (training camp invite): Kronish played five seasons for Wisconsin from 2018-23 and reached a career-high .961 save percentage her junior year. She received the Frozen Four Most Outstanding Performer award in 2023. Originally from New York City, Kronish, 23, most recently played one game in the Swedish Women’s Hockey League.

Emma Söderberg (round 10, pick 58): Playing with Minnesota-Duluth for five seasons, she owned a .934 career save percentage and totaled 22 shutouts. In the 2022 postseason, Söderberg helped backstop the Bulldogs to their first NCAA championship game in 12 seasons. The Sweden native represented her country in the 2022 Beijing Olympics, where she made 137 saves en route to an eighth-place finish. She also played twice for the Under-18 Sweden National Team, in 2015 and 2016.

