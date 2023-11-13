Report: As PGA Tour board meets, Fenway Sports Group emerges as major potential investor

Citing a source, the Post said FSG “could emerge as the primary investor in the new for-profit” PGA Tour Enterprises, the still-to-be-finalized entity that would oversee the PGA Tour, the breakaway LIV Tour, and the DP World (formerly European) Tour.

According to the Washington Post , the quarterly meeting of the tour’s policy board included briefs on proposals for outside investment, with FSG described as “the presumed leader among the potential investors.”

Fenway Sports Group soon could be adding a big new member to the family: The PGA Tour.

PGA Tour Enterprises’s creation is pending an agreement between the warring sides of men’s professional golf: The PGA Tour, and the Saudi-backed LIV Tour, which launched in October 2021 and finished its second season earlier this year. Though the Tour and Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund agreed to the framework of a deal in June, terms are nowhere near finalized as a Dec. 31 deadline approaches.

Any investment from FSG — owner of the Red Sox, the NHL’s Pittsburgh Penguins, England’s Liverpool Football Club, NASCAR’s RFK Racing, and the Boston Common Golf franchise in the new Tomorrow’s Golf League (TGL) — could come alongside money from the PIF, the Post surmises, with additional investors helping “its Saudi relationship . . . face less scrutiny from lawmakers, federal regulators and the public.”

It also could theoretically replace it. Longtime golf writer Alan Shipnuck reported earlier this month that FSG “has put in a monster bid to usurp the PIF.”

FSG’s foray into golf with TGL comes with both Rory McIlroy and Tiger Woods, co-founders of the tech-infused, virtual-reality league set to begin play in January, together on the Tour’s policy board for the first time. Woods joined the board in August after news broke of the framework agreement, leading players to make demands for greater control to Tour commissioner Jay Monahan — a Belmont native and one-time FSG employee.

FSG chairman Tom Werner confirmed “conversations” with the Tour in an interview last week on CNBC, but did not offer specifics. In the same interview, conducted at Fenway Park, longtime LIV critic McIlroy said “hopefully when this is all said and done, I sincerely hope the PIF are involved and we can bring the game of golf back together.”







