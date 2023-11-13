What is the MIAA’s exclusion list and why are five Greater Boston League schools being removed from it?

It started with a simple request regarding those schools on the “exclusion” list , but the MIAA’s board of directors meeting, held virtually Monday morning, turned into a more encompassing look at scheduling and trying to solve the growing problem of overscheduling.

Malden athletic director Charlie Conefrey asked that five members of the Greater Boston League — Everett, Malden, Medford, Revere, and Somerville — be removed from the exclusion list following the league’s recent expansion to eight schools.

The exclusion list , which will drop from 23 to 18 schools, was created to leagues with five or fewer members schools or located in hard-to-reach places — the Islands — fill nonleague games by allowing other programs to surpass the schedule limit by two, provided the extra games were against schools on the list.

Advertisement

Games against exclusion list schools did not used to count toward tournament qualification, but since the implementation of the power ranking system for the postseason, the result of these games is counted for both teams.

Get Sports Headlines The Globe's most recent sports headlines delivered to your inbox every morning. Enter Email Sign Up

The board unanimously approved Conefrey’s request, effective Fall 2024. It also voted unanimously to allow the tournament management committee to look at the issue of scheduling and report back in the spring about ways to simplify the process, with plans to implement changes in time for the 2024-25 school year.

“We’ve been having a lot of internal discussion on this, and it needs to be talked about, the whole of scheduling,” MIAA executive director Bob Baldwin said. “I’ve asked questions. What is an endowment game? Where does it go? Why? What was it done for?

Endowment games are a way for schools to generate revenue. The application fee goes toward the MIAA Endowment Fund, while the result is not counted toward postseason qualification. Each team is allowed one per season.

Advertisement

“I remember coaching a long time ago and there were certain teams, if I played New Bedford, Durfee and Brockton, I didn’t have to count those,” Baldwin said. “Now, that’s all changed. It’s like anything, it’s always the way we’ve done business, and with so many new athletic directors, it’s harming them more than helping them. They’re taking on these games that are titled exclusion or endowment and then finding out they overscheduled.”

The Newton North field hockey team is the most recent example. The Tigers finished the regular season at 14-3-3, but 20 games — the limit for many sports — is two more than allowed in field hockey. The penalty is forfeiting all games after the limit has been reached, resulting in a record of 12-5-3, which dropped North’s power rating, resulting in a lower seed in the postseason.

Tournament cutoff dates will also be looked at. Currently, events like the state vocational tournament, the finals for the Boston City League, the Central and Western Mass. sectionals, and basketball events like the Clark Tournament and Westborough Invitational are held after the cutoff date.