With dominant defense, Medfield girls’ volleyball digs its way into first state championship match since 2010

Senior libero Tamlyn Shu led the defensive effort from the back row, with her father, Jerry Shu, coaching. They have reached the state finals together for the first time. It’s Medfield’s first championship game appearance since it won the last of three straight titles in 2010.

The top-seeded Warriors stifled every bit of momentum No. 4 Amherst-Pelham could muster, dominating in a 3-0 Division 2 girls’ volleyball semifinal sweep at North High. Set scores were 25-16, 25-16, 25-15.

WORCESTER — It’s not the kills, but the scrappy refusal to let the ball hit the ground that makes Medfield such a complete team.

Advertisement

Seven different players recorded kills in the first set for the Warriors (23-1). Junior Lily Brodeur finished with 13 kills and an ace in the match, with senior Anna Koch contributing 10 kills and an ace, and Kaelyn Larkin adding five kills and four blocks.

The Hurricanes (19-5) were led offensively by senior Lauren Joy (eight kills), junior Ruby Austin (seven kills), and Annabel Ogden (19 assists).

Spearheaded by Liza Beigel’s 23 digs, Amherst-Pelham played impressive defense, but it Medfield was always a step ahead. The teams combined to allow just three aces.

Medfield will take on No. 3 Weston or No. 7 Wakefield in the final at Worcester State, date and time TBA.

The Medfield bench was loud and proud. Ken McGagh for The Boston Globe

Division 5

Mt. Greylock 3, Baystate Academy 0 — The top-seeded Mounties rallied from 10 points down in the third set to finish off a sweep — 25-21, 25-21, 25-23 — against a fourth-seeded Baystate program in its first season of existence. Mt. Greylock (23-0), which hasn’t lost since last year’s championship game against Frontier, will face the winner of No. 2 Bourne and No. 3 Turner Falls, who play Tuesday.

Medfield’s Kaelyn Larkin blocks a shot from Amherst-Pelham's Joy Lauren. Ken McGagh for The Boston Globe

AJ Traub can be reached at aj.traub@globe.com.