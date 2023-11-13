Death and despair at Gaza hospital as fighting reaches its doors

As near-constant shelling shook the hospital buildings to their foundations, members of the medical staff painted a picture of the increasingly calamitous conditions inside Shifa for the hundreds of patients and the estimated 8,000 people who have taken shelter there.

“Their lives are in danger,” said Dr. Nasser Bolbol, the head of the neonatal intensive care unit at the hospital, Shifa. Before the babies were moved, three others had died when the oxygen was cut in the neonatal ward, Bolbol said.

JERUSALEM — Israeli military vehicles arrived Monday at the gates of a besieged hospital complex where fuel, medicine, and food were running out. Inside the hospital, the nursing staff were moving 36 premature babies to the only department that still had oxygen.

On Monday, more than 100 bodies were decomposing in the hospital’s front yard, another 50 were inside, and about 60 others were in the morgue, said a spokesperson for the health ministry in Gaza, ​​Medhat Abbas. The UN High Commissioner for Human Rights said Monday that a power cut at the hospital had led to at least 12 deaths.

But escaping Gaza’s desperate hospitals carries its own perils.

Fighting on Monday near Al-Quds Hospital, a mile south of Shifa, disrupted an effort to evacuate patients and medical staff from the facility, according to the Palestinian Red Crescent Society, which reported “shelling and violent explosions” along with “heavy gunfire.” A convoy of vehicles that had been traveling from southern Gaza could not reach Quds because of the bombardment, the agency said.

Fears were growing of a wider Middle East conflict as the United States conducted a new round of airstrikes in eastern Syria against facilities it said were tied to Iran and its proxies and as Israeli forces skirmished with Hezbollah fighters at the border with Lebanon.

The airstrikes appeared to be an escalation by the Biden administration, which previously conducted two sets of strikes that officials said were meant to deter Iran’s Revolutionary Guard and the militias it supports in Syria and Iraq. US officials had said those strikes had caused no known casualties.

But the world’s attention was largely focused on the fighting in Gaza and the spiraling humanitarian crisis there.

At the White House on Monday, President Biden said his administration had conferred with the Israeli government on the issue of hospitals. “The position of the United States on this matter is clear,” he said. “Hospitals should be protected.”

The Israeli military did not address specific questions about its actions around Shifa hospital. In a statement Monday, it said it was “engaged in intense battle against Hamas” and that “this currently includes the area surrounding the Shifa hospital, but not the hospital itself.”

In another statement about the fighting near Quds, the Israeli military said that a “terrorist squad” positioned among civilians at an entrance to the hospital had fired rocket-propelled grenades at Israeli soldiers, damaging an Israeli tank. Israeli forces fired back, the statement said, killing “approximately 21 terrorists.” That account of the fighting could not be immediately verified.

The Red Crescent Society said it “strongly condemns the false claims by the occupying forces about armed individuals launching projectiles from inside Al-Quds Hospital.”

Overall, health officials in Gaza say more than 11,000 people have been killed in the Palestinian enclave since the war began, following the Oct. 7 Hamas attacks in Israel that killed an estimated 1,200 people.

Shifa and other medical centers in Gaza City have been struggling for weeks to maintain operations as Israeli forces close in and as supplies of fuel and medicine dwindle. The head of the World Health Organization warned Sunday that Shifa was “not functioning as a hospital anymore.”

“The situation here is catastrophic in every sense of the word,” said Jihan Miqdad, a head nurse in the emergency room at Shifa, where medical teams are surviving on biscuits and dates. Patients who were on life support in the intensive care unit were dying because the hospital had so little oxygen, she said.

To care for the premature babies, the medical staff was putting sheets of reflective foil and blankets over hospital beds and laying the babies close to one another to replicate as much as possible the warmth of an incubator, said Abbas. Four of the premature babies there were born in emergency cesarean sections after their mothers were killed in strikes, he said.

“Now they have to make it without their mothers — and without electricity or special care,” Abbas said.

Bolbol, the neonatal doctor, said he had enough baby formula to last another two or three days. He feels helpless, he said.

“I’m watching patients die in front of my eyes and I can’t provide them the slightest bit of help,” he said.

The Red Cross, Bolbol said, has been negotiating with Israeli authorities to evacuate the babies, but no agreement has been reached so far.

Israeli officials say Hamas uses hospitals in Gaza, including Shifa, as shields to conceal vast complexes for their fighters in tunnels underneath. Hamas has denied the allegations.

This article originally appeared in The New York Times.