Nations gather in Nairobi to hammer out treaty on plastic pollution

“The urgency of addressing plastic pollution cannot be overstated,” said Gustavo Adolfo Meza-Cuadra Velasquez, chair of the negotiating committee, at the headquarters of the UN Environment Programme in Nairobi. “To bring a difference at the scale required, we must work collectively.”

It was the third gathering in a compressed five-meeting schedule intended to complete negotiations by the end of next year.

NAIROBI, Kenya — Efforts to create a landmark treaty to end global plastic pollution were advancing Monday in Nairobi as most of the world’s nations, plus petrochemical companies, environmentalists, and others affected by the pollution gathered to discuss draft language for the first time.

Kenya’s president, William Ruto, called the treaty “the first domino” in a shift away from plastic pollution.

But the negotiations have been strained by concerns over delays in discussing the issue at hand. In the last round of talks in Paris, talks stalled for about two days as some countries hampered discussions.

The power dynamics and positions of different delegations became clear in the first two rounds of talks in Paris and Punta del Este, Uruguay. They echo some of the same positions as in international climate talks. Plastic is largely made from crude oil and natural gas, giving oil-producing countries and companies a large stake in any treaty.

Global negotiators last met in Paris in June and agreed to produce the initial treaty text before reconvening in Nairobi. The draft was published in early September. The UN Intergovernmental Negotiating Committee on Plastic Pollution is charged with developing the first international, legally binding treaty on plastic pollution on land and at sea.

Kenya is a global leader in fighting plastic pollution, and in 2017, the country banned the manufacture, sale, and use of single-use plastic bags. In what is one of the strictest bans on the products, lawbreakers face fines and up to four years in jail.

Two years later, Kenya banned single-use plastic such as straws and bottles from parks, forests, beaches, and other protected areas. Kenya is also an important player in environmental matters as home to UNEP’s headquarters. The country generates more than 70 percent of its electricity from renewable sources.

Norway and Rwanda are leading a “high ambition coalition” of governments that want to end plastic pollution by 2040 by cutting production and limiting some chemicals used in making plastics.

Saudi Arabia, on the other hand, is leading a group of countries that have large petroleum industries and prefer to focus on recycling and waste management.

On Saturday, Iran announced a coalition with Saudi Arabia, China, Russia, and other countries with large petrochemical industries to advocate for the treaty to focus on waste control, rather than the entire life cycle of plastics as agreed last year, raising concerns from environmentalists.

“It is unfortunate that a handful of governments are putting the short-term interests of petrochemical companies ahead of the health of the planet and their own citizens,” Graham Forbes, global campaign lead for Greenpeace, said. “World leaders have committed to develop a binding treaty that addresses the full life-cycle of plastics, and we expect them to honor that.”

The United States' delegation suggests the treaty include some meaningful universal obligations the high-ambition coalition wants, while also recognizing some national discretion, both because of the differences between countries and because some won't agree to it otherwise.

The negotiations, which have attracted more than 2,000 participants, will end Sunday.