Under pressure, Britain’s leader tries another reset with a swerve to center

After 13 years in Downing Street, the Conservatives’ grip on power appears to be slipping, with the party trailing Labour by around 20 points in the polls against a challenging economic backdrop, with sluggish growth and inflation eroding living standards and a public sector under acute strain after years of Conservative-led austerity.

The departure of Suella Braverman as home secretary and the surprise return of Cameron as foreign secretary were the latest in a series of convulsions that have rocked the governing Conservative Party since the fateful Brexit referendum that Cameron called in 2016, and it signaled the peril facing Sunak as he nears a general election expected next year.

LONDON — Prime Minister Rishi Sunak of Britain fired one of his most senior and divisive ministers on Monday, in a reshuffle of his top team that unexpectedly brought a centrist predecessor, David Cameron, back into government.

Sunak has tried various gambits to address his party’s unpopularity with voters, weakening environmental targets, pledging to defend motorists, and promising tougher sentencing for serious criminals. None seem to have worked.

At the same time, Braverman, who is seen as a rival within the party, had become increasingly emboldened as home secretary, raising her profile and appearing to prepare the ground for a leadership bid if the Conservatives lose the election as many expect.

Last week she wrote an extraordinary opinion article in The Times of London in which she criticized the police for not seeking to ban a pro-Palestinian protest march in the capital and described the demonstrators as “hate marchers” and “Islamists.”

The article was not authorized by Downing Street.

After counterprotesters clashed with police Saturday, critics accused Braverman of inflaming tensions and encouraging far-right demonstrators onto the streets, and her position was judged untenable by government leaders.

Sunak and Braverman spoke by phone Monday, and in the shuffle of jobs that followed her departure, she was replaced by the more emollient former foreign secretary, James Cleverly, freeing up his position for Cameron.

Both men are regarded as moderates and the changes appeared to signal a shift away from the divisive politics that were championed by Braverman, whose focus on cultural issues had become a feature of Sunak’s government in recent months.

Neither of the two appointments was good news for the right-wing faction of the Conservative Party where Braverman had a small but vocal group of supporters.

Nor was Sunak’s decision to keep Jeremy Hunt as chancellor of the Exchequer. Hunt’s resistance to offering tax cuts has antagonized a wider group of Conservative lawmakers. He, like Cameron, campaigned against Brexit in 2016, but Hunt has made controlling inflation his priority and says that reducing taxes will have to wait.

The return to the Cabinet of Cameron might remind some voters of the political chaos that he triggered in 2016 when Britons ignored his recommendation and narrowly voted to leave the European Union. Sunak is the fourth Conservative leader to have become prime minister since Cameron stood aside after the referendum result, which sent shock waves around Europe.

Sunak restored some stability when he succeeded Liz Truss as prime minister last year, but his latest reshuffle risks reopening ideological divisions that have dogged the party in recent years. Though the salience of Brexit has faded in British politics, Cameron — who led the campaign against it — will now be partly responsible for promoting the policy around the globe.

Yet, while bringing back Cameron is a political gamble, Sunak may have judged the risk worthwhile. He has limited time to win back voters, or possibly even to limit the scale of a defeat in the looming election.

The Cameron appointment underscored a constitutional requirement of Britain’s political system that ministers hold a seat in Parliament so they can propose legislation and be held to account by fellow lawmakers. As a consequence, Sunak on Monday nominated Cameron for a seat in the House of Lords, Parliament’s less powerful, unelected upper chamber.

This article originally appeared in The New York Times.