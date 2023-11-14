Dropkick Murphys announce 2024 St. Patrick’s Day tour dates

The Dropkick Murphys are shipping up to Boston next year, and they’re bringing a few friends.

The Bay State rockers announced the full lineup for their 2024 St. Patrick’s Day tour, which takes over Boston for four straight shows next year. The festivities kick off March 14 at Citizens House of Blues before heading to MGM Music Hall at Fenway March 15-17.

Joining the Dropkick Murphys on tour is Pennywise, with the punk rock group also serving as the co-headliner for the Feb. 14 show in Ontario, Calif. Dublin rock group the Scratch will also serve as the tour’s opener, which kicks off Feb. 13 in San Jose, Calif., but only through the March 15 concert in Boston.