Dropkick Murphys announce 2024 St. Patrick’s Day tour dates

The Dropkick Murphys are shipping up to Boston next year, and they’re bringing a few friends.
The Bay State rockers announced the full lineup for their 2024 St. Patrick’s Day tour, which takes over Boston for four straight shows next year. The festivities kick off March 14 at Citizens House of Blues before heading to MGM Music Hall at Fenway March 15-17.
Joining the Dropkick Murphys on tour is Pennywise, with the punk rock group also serving as the co-headliner for the Feb. 14 show in Ontario, Calif. Dublin rock group the Scratch will also serve as the tour’s opener, which kicks off Feb. 13 in San Jose, Calif., but only through the March 15 concert in Boston.
A daytime, VIP mini-concert will also be held at MGM Music Hall March 16, with free admission for kids under 10 when accompanied by a parent or guardian with a paid ticket. Proceeds from the benefit show will go to The Claddagh Fund, an organization founded by the Dropkick Murphys that helps underfunded nonprofits.
Openers for the March 16 and 17 shows in Boston will be announced at a later date. The tour is also set to stop at the Cross Insurance Arena in Portland, Maine, March 12.
Tickets to the Dropkick Murphys’ 2024 St. Patrick’s Day tour go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. at DropkickMurphys.com. Fans who sign up for the presale ticket code can purchase tickets beginning Wednesday at 10 a.m.
