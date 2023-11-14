High prices, mortgage rates, keep Greater Boston housing market stuck in neutral

“The prospect of facing higher mortgage rates, appreciating home prices, and more intense competition in this tight inventory market has not only diminished purchasing power, but overall housing demand,” said GBAR President Alison Socha, an agent with Leading Edge Real Estate in Melrose. “The rainy weather this summer did little to help entice buyers into the market.”

Sales of both single-family houses and condos in the region remained at the lowest levels in more than a decade in October, according to data released Tuesday by the Greater Boston Association of Realtors. Prices, meantime, continued to escalate at double-digit rates on a year-over-year basis, thanks largely to a shortage of homes for sale.

High prices, high interest rates, and even rainy weekends are keeping the region’s housing market in slow motion.

It’s a trend that has persisted for much of the year. High interest rates have effectively locked the market in place as homeowners balk at the prospect of selling and taking on a more expensive mortgage to buy a new home. Coupled with sluggish new construction, there’s simply not enough to buy, which is keeping sales volume low and prices elevated.

The median price of a single-family house in 64 cities and towns GBAR covers climbed 10.8 percent from a year earlier to $829,950. The median condo price rose to $694,812, up 13.7 percent. Both prices are the highest on record in October.

“The steady price gains that have occurred over the past year are largely a function of today’s low inventory market,” Socha said. “While there are fewer buyers in the market today than two years ago, or even this past spring, we don’t have nearly enough listings to meet the demand, and that imbalance continues to put upward pressure on home prices.”

Socha said sales activity, particularly at the middle and upper ends of the market, picked up over the past month due to an influx of new listings after Labor Day. Buyers in these market segments tend to be less sensitive to interest rates, Socha said.

Prices have softened a bit since the all-time highs seen this summer, when single-family prices hit $900,000. GBAR said it has seen evidence of price cuts from sellers who may have priced their homes too aggressively.

