YMCA of Greater Boston invests in its workers

The YMCA of Greater Boston announced $1.5 million in workforce investments on Tuesday, timed with National Apprenticeship Week. David Shapiro, the Y’s CEO, said the Y recently increased pay for its early childhood teachers by $1 million a year across the board, which translates to a nearly 20 percent increase on average; someone who earned $45,000 a year, for example, would now make about $55,000 a year. Roughly 120 teachers and assistant teachers received pay bumps as a result, across nine early education centers. The Y also announced a $500,000 apprenticeship program to bolster its early childhood classes. The hope is to bring on board 45 apprentices over two years through the program, which provides paid on-the-job learning and classes at Fisher College. These initiatives are being funded by a mix of federal, state, and city funds, as well as the Y’s regular budget and contributions from Citizens Bank and the Eastern Bank Foundation. — JON CHESTO

PUBLIC RELATIONS

Private equity firm acquires controlling stake in Boston firm

Miami-based private equity firm RTC Partners has acquired a controlling stake in Boston public relations agency Fama PR, along with making investments in three other marketing firms. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed. Fama PR was founded in 2002 by Keith Watson and Matt Flanagan, who will remain with the firm after the acquisition. About 40 people work at the agency. The other firms that RTC are investing in include: Intelisent, of Newington, Conn.; MarketBridge of Bethesda, Md., and Quarry, of Ontario, Canada. — JON CHESTO

RETAIL

Off-price stores looking to have a happy holiday season

Value retailers are holding up against a broader spending pullback as persistent anxiety over the economy and a softening job market drive shoppers to seek out discounts and deals. Even with holiday-spending growth seen slipping to a five-year-low, off-price retailers TJX, Ross Stores, and Burlington Stores are set to post higher sales in their upcoming third-quarter reports. This is in stark contrast to high-end and luxury names such as LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton and Tapestry Inc., which have reported slowing growth. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

CHIPS

Nvidia is on a tear

Nvidia Corp. extended gains for a 10th consecutive session Tuesday, their longest streak of advances since a record-setting dash in December 2016, as the world’s most valuable chipmaker updates its artificial intelligence processor. The Santa Clara, Calif.-based company has climbed about 20 percent during the course of this latest rally, adding about $200 billion in market value, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

FAST FOOD

Young workers at McDonald’s in the UK report sexual harassment

Staff at McDonald’s have told British politicians that sexual misconduct is rife at the fast-food chain, with workers as young as 16 facing harassment from senior colleagues. A committee of members of Parliament is examining claims made earlier in the year by a BBC investigation into allegations of a toxic work culture at McDonald’s outlets. It revealed evidence from whistle-blowers on Tuesday in which young workers were asked for nude pictures, had their bottoms smacked, and were sprayed with water by colleagues so that their uniforms became see-through. A whistle-blower who started working for the franchise at the age of 16 alleged they were harassed and propositioned for oral sex by a senior colleague. When they reported the behavior to a manager, they were threatened with a formal warning and told they would not be eligible for promotion if they said anything else about the situation. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

INTERNATIONAL

Court fines Google for failing to store data on Russian users

A Moscow court on Tuesday fined Google for failing to store personal data on its Russian users, the latest in a series of fines on the US tech giant amid tensions between the Kremlin and the West over the fighting in Ukraine. A magistrate at Moscow’s Tagansky district court fined Google 15 million rubles (about $164,200) after the company repeatedly refused to store personal data on Russian citizens inside the country. Google was previously fined over the same charges in August 2021 and June 2022. — ASSOCIATED PRESS

BENEFITS

Chicago business groups decry rule on paid leave

A coalition of Chicago business groups said a new rule guaranteeing paid leave amounts to “death by a thousand cuts,” adding to the challenges of rising property taxes and persistent crime. Mayor Brandon Johnson last week passed new rules requiring companies to provide workers with 10 days of paid time off and sick leave a year, calling it the most progressive rule of its kind in the United States. The Chicagoland Chamber of Commerce, which represents more than 1,000 companies, and almost a dozen other business groups warned in a statement the new regulations will “devastate Chicago business,” forcing many to cut back or relocate. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

MEDIA

Former Fox reporter says he was fired for criticizing coverage of 2020 election, Capitol riot

A former Fox News reporter has sued the conservative network, accusing it of discrimination and retaliation for firing him after he spoke out against “false coverage” of the 2020 election and the Jan. 6, 2021, riot at the Capitol, according to court filings. Jason Donner, who worked for Fox News as a reporter and producer for 12 years, claimed in the lawsuit that he had been targeted after continually raising concerns with his managers about false statements allowed on the air. The lawsuit was filed in Superior Court of the District of Columbia on Sept. 27 and transferred to US District Court for the District of Columbia on Monday. Mr. Donner had covered Capitol Hill for Fox News since 2018. He said in the complaint that as the network tried to appease its audience of former president Donald J. Trump’s supporters by airing a false narrative of vote rigging in the 2020 presidential election, the work environment turned toxic for reporters trying to “report truthfully.” According to the suit, Mr. Donner was working inside the Capitol on Jan. 6 when insurrectionists stormed through the doors. He was hiding with other reporters in news booths when he heard that Fox was reporting that the attack was “peaceful,” he said. Mr. Donner called the Fox News control room, he said in the complaint, and told it that tear gas was going off, rioters were storming the building, and shots had been reported fired, and that false reports on the news were “gonna get us all killed.” — NEW YORK TIMES

AIRLINES

Dutch government backs away from Schiphol flight cuts

The Netherlands abandoned a plan to reduce capacity at Amsterdam’s Schiphol airport, bowing to pressure from the European Union and the United States, which threatened to retaliate over JetBlue’s expulsion. The Dutch government will no longer implement an experimental regulation which would have reduced the number of flights at Schiphol by 8 percent for the 2024 summer season, Infrastructure Minister Mark Harbers said in a letter sent to parliament on Tuesday. JetBlue was ejected from state-controlled Schiphol on Nov. 2 as part of a broad reduction in capacity meant to address concerns over noise levels. The US budget carrier, which started service to Amsterdam in August, was among the newcomers to completely lose access, while others, including KLM, saw their takeoff and landing rights cut back. — BLOOMBERG NEWS