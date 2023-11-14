10 restaurants making Thanksgiving dinner easier

Boston Chops Downtown is serving up a Thanksgiving meal with all of the classics on Nov. 23. The centerpiece of their holiday menu, available for dine-in or takeout, is an herb-roasted turkey with gravy. On the side are holiday staples like brioche stuffing, spiced cranberry sauce, sweet potato mash, and green bean casserole. Extra sauces such as bordelaise, bérnaise, peppercorn, horseradish cream, and Boston Chops’ signature house sauce are also offered. All takeout orders must be placed by Nov. 19 via an email to info@bostonchops.com and picked up on Nov. 22 or 23. Thanksgiving catering is $189 and serves 5-6 people. The dine-in Thanksgiving dinner is $49, and individual sides and other dishes on the Thanksgiving menu range from $4-$16. 52 Temple Place. bostonchops.com

If preparing a whole Thanksgiving meal isn’t in the cards this year, these Boston-area restaurants make it easy to dine in or take out everything you need to enjoy the holiday.

H + L Market Seaport’s H + L Market is celebrating with seafood this Thanksgiving. Available for takeout only, H+L Market’s holiday dinner has a raw bar complete with a shrimp cocktail, Island Creek White Sturgeon Caviar, and New England oysters by the dozen. They’ll also provide a whole 16-18-pound fresh turkey complete with cooking instructions from Chef Mark Cina. For the side dishes, they’ve prepared sage and apple stuffing, jalapeño mac and cheese, potato and leek gratin, roasted winter vegetables, and more. They also offer sauces, rolls, sweets, and beverages. All orders must be placed before Nov. 20 and picked up on Nov. 22. 10 Fan Pier Boulevard. hookandlinebos.com

Alcove's whole-roasted turkey with a citrus and sage brine for their 2023 Thanksgiving dinner. Courtesy of Martha Sullivan

Alcove is serving a turkey dinner for dine-in and takeout. Their whole-roasted turkey with a citrus and sage brine comes with a wide variety of sides from butternut squash and apple soup to a bluefish pâté. Chef Mark Cina tops off the menu with three festive beverage options: a holiday punch with rum and cardamom, a creamy eggnog, and a wassail. All takeout orders must be placed by Nov. 19 and picked up on Nov. 23. Takeaway turkey dinners are $250 and serve 4-6 people. Raw bar plates range from $42-$95, starters and sides range from $12-$40, and beverages range from $38-$64. 50 Lovejoy Wharf. alcoveboston.com

Thistle & Leek is catering a roast-at-home Turkey dinner for the holidays. Their a la carte menu features a 12-14-pound uncooked turkey and sides like stuffing with red wine sausage, baked mac and cheese, and clam dip with house-made potato chips. For dessert, they offer a pumpkin pie topped with home-made ice cream available in two flavors: candied pecan and spiced apple cider sorbet. The turkey is $150. Sides and other items on the a la carte menu range from $12-$65. All orders must be placed by Nov. 18 and picked up on Nov. 21 and 22. 105 Union St., Newton Centre. thistleandleek.com

Roasted Brussels sprouts with chorizo dressing, mashed sweet potatoes, mashed Yukon potatoes, and other sides from Alltown Fresh's Thanksgiving meal. Courtesy of Alltown Fresh

Alltown Fresh The main dish of Alltown Fresh’s Thanksgiving “fixing kit” for takeout is turkey with gravy and cranberry sauce, and there are plenty of sides to go around, too. Try their apple-walnut salad with citrus vin, roasted Brussels sprouts with chorizo, and mushroom stuffing. The main dish is $99.99 and serves 4-6 people. Sides range from $10.99-$16.49. All orders must be placed by Nov. 20 and will be scheduled for pickup throughout the week of Thanksgiving. Multiple locations. alltownfresh.com

CLINK. at The Liberty Hotel Celebrate Thanksgiving with CLINK.’s “take & bake” feast. Each order includes a whole, herb-stuffed turkey that’s marinated, seasoned, and ready to cook. On the side, they offer turkey thigh gravy, Cape Cod cranberry sauce, whipped Northeast potatoes, local apple cider, and more. With Macintosh apple pie, Georgia pecan pie, and freshly whipped cinnamon and vanilla Chantilly cream, CLINK.’s holiday meal has no shortage of sweet treats. The Thanksgiving meal is $525 and serves 6-10 people. All orders must be placed by Nov. 20 and picked up on Nov. 22. 215 Charles St. Eventbrite.com

Summer Shack's Thanksgiving turkey dinner. Courtesy of Maria DeNapoli

Summer Shack Summer Shack’s 18th annual Thanksgiving meal deal includes butternut squash, cornbread stuffing, cranberry sauce, mashed potatoes, and (of course) a turkey. Available for takeout at both their Boston and Cambridge locations, orders can be placed for the entire meal as well as for individual dishes a la carte. They also offer a variety of homemade pies both savory and sweet, from lobster pot pie to a traditional pumpkin pie. All orders must be picked up on Nov. 22. The full turkey dinner is $220 and serves 8-10 people. An individual 14-16-pound turkey is $160. Add-ons are $12 each. Pies range from $30-$75. summershackrestaurant.com

Bistro du Midi's Ora King salmon. Courtesy of Maria DeNapoli

Bistro du Midi is bringing Thanksgiving to their restaurant with a three-course prix fixe menu. For the first course, chef Robert Sisca is offering American Wagyu beef tartare, rabbit and pork roulade, Spanish octopus, and more. Some of the main course options include the Ora King salmon with chorizo and Okinawan potato, as well as a roasted turkey breast with foie gras-mushroom brioche stuffing. For dessert, guests can indulge in vanilla bean crème brûlée, a tarte Normande, or a chocolate pecan gâteau. The three course dine-in meal is $90 per person with a $50 optional wine pairing for all three courses. 272 Boylston St. bistrodumidi.com

Bar Enza This Thanksgiving, Bar Enza is offering two options for the meaty main event of their takeout holiday dinner: a spatchcock style, 14-16-pound turkey and a boneless, porchetta-style chicken breast seasoned with garlic, herbs, and prosciutto. Both meats come with gravy, chestnut and porcini stuffing, and cranberry sauce. They also offer an extensive selection of sides and add-ons as well as four different desserts to finish off the meal on a sweet note: a pear crostata, an apple crostata, an olive oil cake, and a cranberry tart. The boneless breast is $195, and the whole turkey is $225. Each main course serves 8-10 people. Sides are $18, and add-ons range from $8-$32. 1 Bennett St., Cambridge. bar-enza.com

Woods Hill Pier 4 Woods Hill Table is doing Thanksgiving a little bit differently with a takeout dinner called “Everything But The Turkey!” As expected, there is not a smidge of turkey on the menu. Instead, there is a wide variety of sides like whipped sweet potatoes with a maple pecan crunch and cheddar biscuits with maple butter and sea salt. Carnivores can add on a 2.5-pound brined and slow-smoked pork shoulder roulade for $100. Add-on beverages like spiced apple cider with bourbon and autumn sangria are also on the menu. Serves 8 people, prices from $240. All orders must be placed by Nov. 17. 300 Pier 4 Boulevard. woodshilltable.com

Elena Giardina can be reached at elena.giardina@globe.com.