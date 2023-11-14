A chaotic nighttime chicken scramble? For the good of the flock? Sign me up.

Like many volunteers, I would like to tell you the only reason that I attended was because I wanted to support a community farm’s work in sustainable agriculture. The flock produces about 800 eggs daily, sold in the farm’s year-round store. But chickens themselves are funny. They strut, scold, and blink. There’s a good reason they’re made into rubber comedy props. The truth is, I could think of few things more hilarious than a chaotic nighttime chicken scramble.

In spring and summer, more than 1,000 egg-laying hens roam the fields surrounding Codman Community Farms . But come autumn, the chickens must relocate to where they can access water, which freezes in the fields. And for eight years, the nonprofit farm has relied on a pack of wily volunteers who arrive at nightfall, lamps strapped to their heads, to catch those chickens.

LINCOLN — I may never run with the bulls, but on a recent night in Lincoln, I chased after the chickens.

So why were we muddling around at night? It turns out that in the dark, chickens mostly stay still. My headlamp illuminated a mound of grass, and I peered between the blades, like an egg hunt for the entire chicken. I could barely make out the faces of my fellow volunteers. Pete Lowy — also known as “Farmer Pete,” Codman’s farm manager — emerged to instruct us on our mission: to climb the hill, locate the hens, and load them into coops. Outside the fence, coyotes roamed the woods. Sophie, a guard dog, defended the flock, and would oversee, but keep her distance.

“We’re gonna catch every loose chicken we can find,” said Lowy. “You can kneel down, grab them by their bodies, or you can catch their legs — it doesn’t hurt them. And then we put them inside the coops.”

There were questions. A small voice implored, “Can you dive for the chickens?”

“You can dive for the chickens,” said Lowy.

“Will the eggs hatch?” asked another young volunteer.

Lowy said that there were no roosters in the flock. That’s all he explained about that.

Setting out with fellow chicken chasers. Lindsay Crudele

I stepped into the glow of my fellow volunteers’ headlamps to ask what exactly had attracted them to this muddy field. For many, it was the chance to support a community farm. But it was an 8-year-old named Conor LaFrange who really spoke my language.

“I wrestle, and it’s like wrestling, so I’m in,” he said. He was there with his grandfather, Eugene Warner, 80.

“Originally I thought I was gonna wrestle a guy in a chicken suit,” said LaFrange. I asked what he expected to see in the field, given the apparent absence of costumes.

“Chickens running around like crazy,” he said.

For Jason and Tessa McLure of Lincoln, this was not their first chicken rodeo.

“We’re experienced chicken-chasers,” explained Jason McLure. The two met in the Peace Corps, where they were assigned the role of catching chickens in order to vaccinate them.

“The best strategy was to chase them into someone’s hut,” he said. “Basically, when you’re alone with a chicken, like in the wide open, you don’t really stand a chance.”

We marched up the hill. A ring of darkness loomed beyond the halo of our headlamps, where coyotes presumably awaited the runaways. And then we saw the first bird, streaking across a lamp beam like an “X-Files” creature of the week. A volunteer gave chase.

Beyond it, the lamps revealed the flock’s totality: hundreds of them pressed together in a feathery mass. Sophie pranced behind them, her ghostlike fur glowing. “BUUUUUUUUUCK,” sang the chickens in waves, a pulsing chorus of anxiety. It was a little bit funny and a little bit creepy.

I approached a bird, but she slipped through my fingers. And then another, and another. The agitated hens clucked at me as they evaded my grip. Dipping my hands straight into the huddle, I nabbed my first hen without trouble. I held her in my outstretched hands as if she were an infant with a soiled diaper and me, unprepared. We marched to the coop. In line, other volunteers had collected armloads of chickens: five and six of them at a time, stacked like sacks of blinking potatoes.

A man walked by, musing to no one in particular that the hens calm down once they realize you’re warm. Back at the flock, I brought the next bird up to my side and let her nestle into my hip. Then I dipped down for a second chicken, and with some finessing, nabbed two. We exchanged bodily warmth as I walked to the coop. I could smell their grassy, dusty scent.

“Two! Nice.” praised Farmer Pete as I dropped them off. I beamed.

I graduated to dodging and dashing, feigning nonchalance before pouncing, and going after the especially quick ones.

“Good job,” one man assured his latest bird. A boy gave a chicken he carried a little peck on its head. A few swiped the birds by the ankles, bundled into chunky bouquets. There went Conor with an armful of live poultry.

Conor LaFrange of Sudbury. Lindsay Crudele

Clustering chickens bulged at the mesh enclosure. A few made a jailbreak. Volunteers hopped the fence and intercepted the birds like feathery footballs. “Can I hand someone a chicken?” someone called.

Concord’s Katie Fledderjohn attended with her two children and a young family friend. At home, they keep tiny bantam chickens, and they’re experienced in catching escapees. Fledderjohn let us in on a secret: While we enjoyed the convenience of our floodlighting, real experts catch chickens in the dark.

“The chickens don’t move and you just scoop them up,” she explained.

“Chasing after chickens is like, for us, herding cats, because we have a cat,” said Ellen Podolsky of Sudbury.

November’s egg-layer roundup is one of several similar events throughout the year designed to move the flocks around the farm. Pastured chickens improve soil fertility, and the farm keeps them for both meat and eggs, while also maintaining cattle and pigs across its 165 acres of conservation land.

I asked Farmer Pete for a performance appraisal. In addition to being a farmer, he is also a diplomat.

“It’s a challenge sometimes for the farmers because we know how to catch chickens effectively,” said Lowy. “And then you’re inviting other folks who have never had that experience. But in big groups, they still get the job done pretty quick.”

It’s easier to interact with a chicken than a pig, so the event is a way for the public to enjoy a hands-on farm experience. “Many hands make light work,” said Lowy.

After about 45 minutes, the job was done. Volunteers trickled back down the hill into the darkness toward their cars, heading home in time for dinner.

Now that I was an advanced chicken-chaser, I asked Lowy for his pro tips.

“Keep it dark, get on your hands and knees, and when they’re coalesced in a group, you’re just like, sweeping at their legs,” he said.

Pete said that earlier, a child asked him if the chickens minded the roundup. “When we throw them in there, they have wings, they have a soft landing, and they land on their friends and they make room.”

The hens had grown quiet, snuggled up for the night. Much later, they will grow into soup birds, sometime around a year and a half of age. But for now, a tractor would tow the coops to a new field, and in the morning, the doors would open, and the birds would hop out to start a new day.

Lindsay Crudele can be reached at lcrudele@gmail.com.