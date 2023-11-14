Cross the carnivores off your list. Walden Local Meat can help.

The Walden Local Meat Co. in Tewksbury, which also operates a butcher shop on Shawmut Avenue in the South End, has for several years run a meat share program, delivering to your door grass-fed and pasture-raised beef, pork, lamb, and chicken from small farms in New England and New York. Now, the company is shipping its meats nationwide. If you’re thinking ahead for holiday shopping, the company offers a variety of gift box assortments. One choice, the Premium Steaks Bundle box, is $219.99 and contains four hefty New York strip steaks and four ribeyes. For those who brave all weather conditions to grill, the Grill Master Sampler is $114.99 and provides a mix of items that include ground beef and beef patties, pork and beef franks, chicken wings, as well as sweet and hot Italian sausage links, and others made with chorizo. Another box, Bacon for Days, for $139.99 has solely bacon from heritage pigs, smoked and brined in Vermont maple syrup. Others are filled with lamb loin chops, pasture-raised chickens, beef brisket, pork roast, and baby back ribs. Any box would be a treat for your carnivorous brother, aunt, or friend. Shipping is free to most states. For details and to order, go to shop.waldenlocalmeat.com/gifts.

ANN TRIEGER KURLAND