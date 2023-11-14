Recipe: Add a bright element to your Thanksgiving menu with these green beans tossed in a ginger-soy sauce

7. Stir the cornstarch paste until it is smooth. Stirring the sauce, slowly add the cornstarch paste and let the sauce simmer for 1 minute, or until it thickens. Add all the beans and a generous pinch of salt. Fold the beans into the sauce. Taste for seasoning and add more salt, if you like. Transfer the beans to a serving dish and sprinkle with sesame seeds.

6. Pour the soy sauce and vinegar into the pan and cook, stirring, for 2 minutes. Add the water and bring to a boil.

5. In the flameproof casserole or Dutch oven over medium heat, heat the oil. Add the chile powder, cumin, and coriander. Cook, stirring, for 1 minute. Add the ginger and garlic and cook, stirring, for 1 minute more.

4. Meanwhile, trim the beans at the stem end and cut them in half. Drop half the beans into the boiling water and let the water bubble steadily for 3 minutes. With tongs, remove the beans from the water and transfer to a bowl of cold water. Let the cold tap run into the bowl until the beans are no longer hot. Transfer the beans to the baking sheet. Repeat with the remaining beans, transferring them to the baking sheet.

2. In a small dry skillet, toast the sesame seeds, shaking the pan often, for 4 to 5 minutes, or until they are lightly browned and aromatic.

The sauce on these green beans is a fusion of Indian and Chinese cuisines, which originated when Chinese laborers went to Kolkata in northeast India looking for work during the British Raj. The blended cuisine, still very popular in India, uses Indian spices and vegetables and Chinese sauces. The green beans are blanched first, then tossed with chile powder, ground cumin and coriander, fresh ginger, garlic, soy sauce, rice vinegar, and a little cornstarch to thicken the sauce. Blanch the beans, toast the sesame seeds, and have the sauce ingredients ready to go in the fridge until it's time to cook. You'll only need a few minutes to toss the beans in the sauce and add a bright element to the Thanksgiving menu.

Serves 8

The sauce on these green beans is a fusion of Indian and Chinese cuisines, which originated when Chinese laborers went to Kolkata in northeast India looking for work during the British Raj. The blended cuisine, still very popular in India, uses Indian spices and vegetables and Chinese sauces. The green beans are blanched first, then tossed with chile powder, ground cumin and coriander, fresh ginger, garlic, soy sauce, rice vinegar, and a little cornstarch to thicken the sauce. Blanch the beans, toast the sesame seeds, and have the sauce ingredients ready to go in the fridge until it's time to cook. You'll only need a few minutes to toss the beans in the sauce and add a bright element to the Thanksgiving menu.

1 tablespoon sesame seeds Salt, to taste 3 pounds green beans ⅓ cup vegetable or other neutral oil 2 teaspoons chile powder 2 teaspoons ground cumin 2 teaspoons ground coriander 1 piece (1 inch) fresh ginger, peeled and grated 2 cloves garlic, finely chopped ⅓ cup soy sauce ¼ cup rice vinegar 1½ cups water 1 tablespoon cornstarch mixed to a paste with 2 tablespoons cold water

1. Have on hand a large flameproof casserole or Dutch oven. Line a large rimmed baking sheet with paper towels.

2. In a small dry skillet, toast the sesame seeds, shaking the pan often, for 4 to 5 minutes, or until they are lightly browned and aromatic.

3. Bring a large saucepan of salted water to a boil.

4. Meanwhile, trim the beans at the stem end and cut them in half. Drop half the beans into the boiling water and let the water bubble steadily for 3 minutes. With tongs, remove the beans from the water and transfer to a bowl of cold water. Let the cold tap run into the bowl until the beans are no longer hot. Transfer the beans to the baking sheet. Repeat with the remaining beans, transferring them to the baking sheet.

5. In the flameproof casserole or Dutch oven over medium heat, heat the oil. Add the chile powder, cumin, and coriander. Cook, stirring, for 1 minute. Add the ginger and garlic and cook, stirring, for 1 minute more.

6. Pour the soy sauce and vinegar into the pan and cook, stirring, for 2 minutes. Add the water and bring to a boil.