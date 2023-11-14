Recipe: Mashpee Wampanoag chef Sherry Pocknett adds dried cranberries and scallions to corn cakes

3. In a large cast-iron skillet over medium heat, heat 1 tablespoon of the oil. When it is hot, ladle the batter to form cakes. Cook without disturbing for 3 minutes, or until the rounds are golden on the undersides and bubbles appear on the top. Use a metal spatula to turn the cakes. Cook 2 to 3 minutes more, or until the undersides are brown. Fry the remaining batter in the same way, adding more oil to the pan, if necessary. Serve with cranberry chutney.

2. Stir in the cranberries, scallions, and corn. Add 1 cup water and stir until the mixture forms a pancake batter. If necessary, add more water, 1/4 cup at a time, until you reach that consistency.

Mashpee Wampanoag chef Sherry Pocknett of Sly Fox Den, a restaurant in Charlestown, R.I., makes these corn cakes with a batter of stoneground cornmeal, dried cranberries, and corn kernels (use frozen when fresh is not available). The batter is ladled into a hot skillet in large or small mounds and fried until golden. Serve with cranberry chutney.

Makes 6 large or 12 small

2 cups stoneground yellow cornmeal 1 cup all-purpose flour 2 teaspoons baking powder 1 teaspoon salt ½ teaspoon black pepper 1 cup dried cranberries 4 scallions, trimmed and coarsely chopped 1 cup corn (thawed if using frozen) 1 cup water, or more if needed 1 tablespoon canola, vegetable, or other neutral oil, or more if needed 1 cup cranberry chutney (for serving)

1. In a bowl combine the cornmeal, flour, baking powder, salt, and pepper. Stir with a rubber spatula to blend them.

