TV chef Carla Hall shares her down-to-earth holiday baking tips

Hall will be at the Wequassett Resort and Golf Club in Harwich for its first annual Cape Cod Holiday Baking Classic on Sunday, Dec. 3, where she’ll judge amateur bakers’ cookie creations (there’s an expert category, too). Winners get hotel stays, a Wequassett baking internship, a virtual cooking class with Hall, and the chance for their sweet to appear on hotel menus.

With the holidays upon us, you might be stressed about baking. Will you create a lopsided pie yet again? Why measure anything, anyway? Charismatic author, chef, and “Top Chef” all-star Carla Hall takes a refreshing approach. She calls baking “casual Friday” and “crafts with food,” something easy and maybe even fun.

Advertisement

Looking for an edge? She’s a sucker for Linzer cookies. “The warming spices, the caramelization of the butter! And then I love jam. You get that crunchy cookie with that sharpness of the jam. You get fruity, and you get the texture from shortbread. For me, it’s the just trifecta,” she admits.

Get The Big To-Do Your guide to staying entertained, from live shows and outdoor fun to the newest in museums, movies, TV, books, dining, and more. Enter Email Sign Up

I asked Hall to share tips with those of us who prefer to bake in the privacy of our own kitchens.

Not every recipe requires precise measurements. Maybe numbers aren’t your thing. While flour and dry ingredients require exact amounts, you can get creative in other arenas.

“There are what we call ‘chef desserts,’ where it’s a little bit of this and a little bit of that. A cobbler? You don’t need to measure! A mousse? You have some cream and some chocolate. It’s about taste. When it comes to having a consistent cake, or even the base of a cookie recipe, you may need to measure. What you throw into it, in terms of mix-ins? You don’t need to measure,” Hall says. “You just have to know when to break the rules and when not to break the rules.”

Advertisement

In fact, sometimes the stuff you create on the fly is the best, such as Hall’s newest Thanksgiving experiment: a sweet-potato-pumpkin pie hybrid.

Start small, with gateway desserts. You don’t need to make a complicated multi-layer cake on your first foray. Hall recommends starting with mousse, which is tough to mess up.

“You can whip cream, you can take some chocolate, you can even start with Cool Whip, really, if you want. This is something where you don’t really have to measure. Cobblers? Crumbles? Those are all really good, because it’s really about the taste of the fruit,” she says.

There’s no shame in shortcuts. Buy self-rising flour, which doesn’t require measuring. Or use a boxed mix as a base, or even a store-bought pie crust.

“It’s not cheating. It’s your sous chef. Come on!” Hall says.

Don’t skimp on salt. Really!

“That’s the biggest comment we have for bakers on the baking shows: ‘Desserts need a little bit of salt to balance the sweet.’ That’s a huge one. And it seems really basic, but I think people need to taste things along the way. It shouldn’t taste salty; just like all the flavors are coming together. Get used to tasting your foods,” she says.

Stock up on basic equipment. Hall recommends a whisk; a scale; measuring cups for wet and dry ingredients; measuring spoons; a hand mixer; a tall, narrow stick blender (ideal for whipped cream); non-stick cake pans; sturdy parchment paper; and a micro-plane to finely shave citrus, chocolate, and nuts for extra flair (a citrus peeler’s shavings are too thick, she says).

Advertisement

No need to spend a lot of money, either.

“I find really good pans at Target, HomeGoods, and Marshalls,” she says. “That’s the thing: I think people feel like, on all the cooking shows, they’re supposed to do this ‘certain’ thing. Like people are going to judge them. We’re not going to judge you!” (At least not for budget-friendly equipment.)

Take your kids shopping. If you have visions of domestic bliss, standing side by side at the counter with your tots whimsically mixing a cake — but can’t quite make it happen — Hall recommends involving them earlier, at the supermarket stage.

“Start with shopping. Let them pick out the things: ‘Hey: We’re going to bake a pie today. What do you want? We have apples, we have blueberries, we have blackberries.’ They have to have a buy-in before you get to the kitchen, right? Even if it’s picking apples,” she says.

At home, ask them to measure the ingredients, chop herbs (easy with a safe knife), and help preassemble items for prep. (Professionals call this setup a mise en place.)

“Reading through the recipe isn’t just for the outcome. It helps [kids] think through the process, it helps reading comprehension, it helps their palate,” she says. “I feel like kids can do anything in the kitchen.”

Hosting a holiday dinner? Don’t make too much food. “A lot of people do too many dishes. What I suggest is to decide what can fit on top of your stove, even without the turkey or the ham,” Hall suggests. Pare things down; instead of five side dishes, choose your favorite three.

Advertisement

Remember, even the best chefs have disasters. Years ago, Hall was a new chef at Washington, D.C.’s State Plaza Hotel. She was making pound cake, something she’d done forever. But it just wouldn’t rise.

“I was like: ‘What is happening?’ Maybe I did something wrong. I wasn’t paying attention. I made it again. Oh, my God. Why isn’t this rising? Baking is the only thing where you mix everything up, you put it in the oven, and you don’t know what’s going to come out. You relinquish it to the gods,” she laughs.

Hall checked the date on the baking powder, the baking soda — and, at last, the flour.

“At the time, I didn’t know flour could go bad,” she says. “The flour was like a year out of date. I wanted to cry and laugh at the same time. I had discovered something! Flour doesn’t last forever. I ended up baking it four times. I was going crazy.”





Kara Baskin can be reached at kara.baskin@globe.com. Follow her @kcbaskin.