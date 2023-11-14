3 men, 1 juvenile, arrested in connection with shots fired at youth group home in Brighton, police say

Jan Luis Santiago-Morales, 18, of Brighton, was arrested and charged with discharging a firearm within 500 feet of a building and carrying a firearm without a license, among other charges, police said.

No injuries were reported, according to the police report and a statement from police.

Three men and a juvenile were arrested in connection to alleged shots fired in a bedroom at a state-run group home for youths in Brighton on Tuesday morning, Boston police said.

He is expected to be arraigned in Brighton District Court.

Also on Tuesday morning, Javeon Kendya Phillips, 20, of Boston; Geremia Knights, 23, of Taunton; and a 17-year-old boy were arrested on firearms related charges for their alleged involvement in the incident, police said.

All three are expected to be arraigned in Roxbury District Court.

The incident unfolded in Brighton and arrests were also made in Dorchester.

Shortly after 10 a.m., officers responded to a call from the program director of a Department of Youth Services facility located at 64 Brooks St., the police report said.

About 10 or 20 minutes after arriving at work at 9:20 a.m., he heard a loud bang on the third floor, where Santiago-Morales’ bedroom was located, police said.

When he ran up the stairs to investigate the noise, he bumped into Santiago-Morales running down the stairs, the report said. The witness went into Santiago-Morales’ room, where he smelled a “sulfuric” and “gunpower” smell, police said.

He then saw what could have been a gunshot hole in the bedroom wall and called 911, the report said.

Officers found Santiago-Morales in the home’s living room, the report said. When looking in his room, they saw a hole an interior wall, leading officers to conclude the hole was likely not caused by a bullet shot from outside, the report said.

After further investigation, police later found 19 bags of what they believed to be cocaine in Santiago-Morales’ room. No firearms were found in the home, police said.

Santiago-Morales told officers he was the only person in his room when he heard the loud bang. He then left his room and went outside, he told police.

The program director, his co-worker, and two residents, including Santiago-Morales, were in the house when the loud bang was heard, police said.

Phillips, also a resident of the group home, was in the shower when the loud bang was heard and was not at the home when officers arrived, the police report said.

After reviewing Ring camera footage, officers saw Santiago-Morales leaving the home with his hand on his waistband around 9:30 a.m., shortly after a witness heard the loud bang, the report said.

About a minute later, the camera footage shows him returning to the house with his hands “free and clear,” police said.

The video later showed Philips and another resident of the group home, “quickly” enter and exit the front entrance of the house around 9:45 a.m., police said.

Both suspects fled the area, police said. Police were able to track the location of the suspects through Phillips’ ankle monitoring device, the police report said.

Police later saw the suspects get into a car near 34 Elder St. in Dorchester and stopped it before it fled.

After Knights, the driver, left the car and attempted to run, officers stopped him and found a gun in his waistband — a Smith and Wesson 9mm with one round in the chamber and 14 rounds in the magazine, police said.

Another Smith and Wesson with one round in the chamber and four rounds in the magazine was found in the car, police said.

Knights was arrested for unlawful possession of a firearm, unlawful possession of ammunition, and unlawful possession of a large capacity feeding device.

Phillips was arrested for unlawful possession of a firearm, unlawful possession of ammunition, and his parole violation warrant.

The 17-year-old was arrested for a parole violation warrant.

All three suspects will be arraigned in Roxbury District Court.

The incident remains under investigation.

Maeve Lawler can be reached at maeve.lawler@globe.com. Follow her @maeve_lawler.