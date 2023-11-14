Boston man pleads guilty in straw gun-buying conspiracy connected to Littleton mill

Rodriguez, the straw buyer, Shakim Grant, and the alleged gun dealer, Cory Daigle, were charged by federal prosecutors in January. Grant pleaded guilty in May, while Daigle pleaded not guilty and is awaiting trial.

Gustavo Rodriguez, 20, was accused of illegally buying firearms through a straw buyer that were then recovered at a shooting scene in Boston two weeks later, according to authorities.

A Boston man pleaded guilty to gun charges in federal court Monday in connection with a straw purchasing scheme involving a Littleton gun dealer that came to light earlier this year, officials said.

On Monday, Rodriguez, who was indicted by a federal grand jury in March, pleaded guilty to a charge of conspiracy to make false statements in records required to be kept by a Federal Firearms License holder, and one count of aiding and abetting making false statements in records required to be kept by an FFL, the office of acting US Attorney Joshua S. Levy said.

US District Court Judge Leo T. Sorokin scheduled Rodriguez for sentencing Feb. 5. Each of the two charges carries a sentence of up to five years in prison, one year of supervised release, and a fine of $250,000.

Authorities say Rodriguez purchased three Glock handguns from Daigle, who ran Steelworks Defense Solutions out of a mill building in Littleton, allegedly making the acquisition through Grant because Rodriguez was too young to buy them on his own. The weapons were later recovered from a shooting scene in Hyde Park where three people were injured.

The Littleton mill building that housed Daigle’s shop was the subject of a Globe investigation last fall, which reported that it was well known in local gun circles as a place where some dealers were willing to exploit loopholes in the state’s notoriously strict gun laws.

Between August and November 2022, Rodriguez and Daigle allegedly “conspired to create false entries in records required to be maintained by Daigle ... in order to conceal the illegal sale of multiple firearms via Grant to Rodriguez,” Levy’s office said.

The three were also accused of providing false information to law enforcement in an attempt to coverup the straw purchase, Levy’s office said.

Rodriguez’s attorney did not immediately respond to a request for comment late Monday.

