Cape Cod 5th grader’s message in a bottle found 26 years later in France

“When our secretaries received an interoffice envelope from our preK-2 elementary school addressed to Ben Lyons, 5th grade, they had no idea what excitement was to follow,” Brandy Clifford, the assistant principal at Oak Ridge School , said by email.

Those currents took one of the bottles, cast adrift by a young Ben Lyons, all the way to France, where a retired fisherman found it along the shore in August. The man took the time to reply to the message, although the student’s elementary school days are now well behind him.

In 1997, fifth graders in Sandwich threw messages in bottles into Nantucket Sound as part of a science project on ecosystems and ocean currents.

There was no one by that name at the school, so secretaries opened the letter to find out more, Clifford said. They were shocked to find a letter from October 2, 1997, from Ben to a faraway “beachcomber” and a response from the fisherman who happened upon it.

“They felt like they found a treasure and were so excited to share with anyone who came into the office,” Clifford said.

Hubert Eriau, 71, found the bottle while collecting trash on the shores of a beach in Les Sables-d’Olonne, a town in western France. He responded with a handwritten letter in French that answered the student’s questions and included a copy of an August 31 article by Ouest-France about his discovery.

In the original letter, now faded and age-spotted, Lyons had explained his class project and and asked whoever found the bottle to answer a few questions. Wrapped around the bottle’s interior was a note that read “Please open. Message inside!!”

“Thank you for being kind enough to pick up my bottle,” the boy wrote on wide-lined paper.

A letter from a message in a bottle. - (Brandy Clifford, Assistant Principal of Oak Ridge School in Sandwich) Brandy Clifford, Assistant Principal of Oak Ridge School in Sandwich





Clifford was in awe that the bottle was intact and the note, written in pencil, was still legible. She reached out to Lyons to let him know that the message he sent as a boy had been found across the sea, a generation later.

“He was surprised that the bottle was found after so many years,” Clifford said. “It brought back great memories of his classmates and Mr. [Frederic] Hemmila, his math and science teacher.”

Clifford said another bottle from the project was previously found in Greenland. But the project is no longer assigned because teachers decided they did not want to contribute to pollution.

But this bottle completed its journey, from Nantucket Sound to the Bay of Biscay.

A message in a bottle, cast into Nantucket Sound in 1997. Brandy Clifford, Assistant Principal of Oak Ridge School in Sandwich





