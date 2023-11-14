In Lewiston, hospital staff give shooting survivor a touching send-off

Hospital workers held their hands over their hearts as the patient was wheeled down the hall after a two-and-a-half week stay, hospital officials said in a statement that included several pictures.

Weeks after being critically wounded in the Lewiston, Maine, shootings last month, one of the three patients still hospitalized at Central Maine Medical Center was discharged Monday, as employees lined the halls to provide a warm sendoff.

Given what happened that late October day, “a silent, heartfelt tribute was appropriate,” said Kris Chaisson, chief nursing officer at the Lewiston facility. “The doctors, nurses, and team members who have cared for these patients wanted to acknowledge this milestone, while at the same time remain mindful that this patient, and many of us, have a long road ahead.”

Central Maine Medical Center doctors, nurses, and team members lined the halls to pay respectful tribute to one of the remaining three patients leaving the hospital. Central Maine Medical Center

The remaining two survivors of the shooting, the deadliest in the state’s history, are in stable condition. Gavin Robitaille, a 16-year-old from Auburn, was transferred to Massachusetts General Hospital after he received emergency surgery at CMMC.

The hospital did not name the patient who was discharged Monday.

On Oct. 25, a gunman killed 18 people at a bar and bowling alley in Lewiston and wounded more than a dozen. He was later found dead of a self-inflicted gunshot wound. Of the 15 gunshot victims who were taken to hospitals; Central Maine received 14.

Patrick Dempsey met with patients, families, doctors, nurses and team members at Central Maine Medical Center. Central Maine Medical Center

The trauma center mobilized with swift coordination. Alerted by a “code triage,” personnel raced to the hospital to as gunshot victims began streaming in and blood supplies arrived from surrounding hospitals. In addition to the team of surgeons who sprung into action, more than 100 other healthcare professionals provided aid.

On Saturday, Lewiston native Patrick Dempsey visited the hospital, where the actor met with patients as they continue their recovery. The “Grey’s Anatomy” star also took part in the Lewiston Strong Memorial Benefit Softball Tournament fund-raiser.

“The patients were deeply touched by his visit following this difficult time in their lives. It was wonderful to see the team react to him with smiles that have been dimmed since the event,” Chaisson said.

Shannon Larson can be reached at shannon.larson@globe.com. Follow her @shannonlarson98.