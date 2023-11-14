Credit card skimmers found in Concord, N.H., officials say

On Oct. 27, a Market Basket reported a skimmer had been affixed to an express lane register, police said.

On Oct. 19, a Walmart reported a skimmer had been installed at a register in the self-checkout lane, police said.

Police in Concord, N.H. are trying to identify two people who allegedly installed credit card skimmers, a device used to steal card information, at registers in two businesses, officials said.

Two men are believed to have installed both devices on Oct. 17 and police are asking for the public’s help in identifying them.

The skimmers made the chip reader seem jammed, forcing customers to swipe their cards, police said. The magnetic reader could then “steal the card information.”

“Based on the functionality of the devices, sensitive information from credit and debit cards is obtained by the device and relayed to a third party,” police said.

Anyone with information about the two suspects or believes their credit card information was compromised around this time is asked to contact Detective Stephen Hemming of the Criminal Investigations Division at shemming@concordpolice.com and 603-225-8600.









Talia Lissauer can be reached at talia.lissauer@globe.com. Follow her on Instgram @_ttphotos.