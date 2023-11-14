Lasers pointed at 4 flights near Boston, FAA says

On Tuesday, the flight crew of Alaska Airlines Flight 836 also reported a “laser strike” shortly after 5 a.m.

“The flight crews of Alaska Airlines Flight 536, JetBlue Flight 988, and Delta Air Lines Flight 803 reported being illuminated by a green laser near Boston around 5:40 a.m” on Monday, the FAA said in a statement.

Four commercial flights reported being “illuminated by a green laser” early Monday and Tuesday near Boston, according to the Federal Aviation Administration, which is investigating the incidents.

Pilots reported about 9,500 laser strikes to the FAA last year, and 278 pilots have reported injuries from such strikes since 2010, officials said. An informational video posted to the FAA website says that lasers can “temporarily blind” pilots.

Advertisement

Those caught shining lasers at planes face fines of up to $11,000 per violation and as much as $30,800 for multiple incidents, officials said.

The FAA said it levied $120,000 in such fines in 2021.

“The FAA’s guidance for agency investigators and attorneys stresses that laser violations should not be addressed through warning notices or counseling,” says the agency’s website. “The agency seeks moderately high civil penalties for inadvertent violations, but maximum penalties for deliberate violations.”

Nationally, pilots reported 9,457 laser incidents in 2022 and 9,723 in 2021, up sharply from 6,852 in 2020, and 6,136 in 2019.

“The FAA is continuing its awareness campaign and working with law enforcement to reduce laser strikes throughout the country,” according to the agency’s website. “Pointing lasers at aircraft creates a serious safety risk to pilots and may damage their vision.”

Travis Andersen can be reached at travis.andersen@globe.com.