In 2016, a Memorial Day weekend party in Lynnfield turned deadly. Despite dozens of witnesses, the case is still cold.

Around 3 a.m., gun shots rang out. Heath, 33, had been shot twice in the chest. A woman called 911 and said someone was “shot and dying,” according to an affidavit in the case . A man who reported the shooting told a dispatcher that people were performing CPR on Heath, who appeared to be conscious. But then he said the man had died.

On Memorial Day weekend in 2016, Keivan Heath went to a pool party at a gated mansion in Lynnfield. The home had been rented out for the event, which drew hundreds of people and went late into the night.

“He’s gone,” he said, according to the affidavit.

When police arrived at the scene, they saw dozens of party guests running away from the house. Many jumped into cars and drove off. Some shouted obscenities at officers as they fled.

Keivan B. Heath was fatally shot at a pool party in Lynnfield on May 29, 2016.

Police found Heath lying face up near the pool. He was taken to a nearby hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

More than 100 people — including two off-duty Boston police officers — had gone to the party.

But even with so many potential witnesses, investigators have been unable to solve the case.

A week went by, and the town’s police chief, David J. Breen, urged anyone with information about the shooting to come forward.

“There are witnesses out there and the investigation could certainly benefit from [them] providing us or the State Police with some information,” Breen said on June 7, 2016. “It’s a very unfortunate situation where a mother lost a child. I’m sure the family would appreciate someone helping us solve this crime.”

The mansion had been rented by a group of people who said they were old college friends who were getting together for a reunion. But according to court documents, the event was advertised on social media as a “Splash Mansion Pool Party” that was open to “Special Invitation & Girls Only,” with three DJs providing music.

Heath lived in Randolph and was the father of two boys, ages 13 and 1.

He is one of the many victims memorialized in Boston’s Garden of Peace, which commemorates victims of homicide. There have been approximately 1,100 names engraved in the garden since it wasdedicated in 2004, according to its website. Heath’s name was added in 2019.

According to his biography on the garden’s website, Heath was born in Staten Island, N.Y., in 1983 and moved to Boston with his mother in 1985. He grew up in the Uphams Corner section of Dorchester and attended Boston Public Schools.

“At age fourteen, Keivan got his first job at a retail store,” his biography states. “He later trained and received a certificate for CPR and became a camp counselor. He later held several jobs but mainly enjoyed working as a mechanic.”

Heath was the oldest of two children and was very protective of his younger brother Jalonnie. He was also close with his grandparents.

“Keivan always had a smile on his face and loved to make others laugh, so he was always playing jokes on his family and friends,” his biography states. “Two of his favorite targets were his grandparents.”

Keivan had two sons. Just weeks before his death, he celebrated his oldest son’s 13th birthday and his youngest son’s first birthday.

Essex District Attorney Paul F. Tucker urged anyone who attended the party or and has information about the shooting to get in touch with investigators.

“Every victim deserves justice, no matter how much time has passed,” Tucker said in a statement to the Globe. “In this and several other unsolved cases, we ask eyewitnesses to come forward, to help us complete our investigation. You’re the last piece we need to gain justice, not the first.”

Anyone with information that could help this investigation should call the Essex County District Attorney’s State Police Detective Unit at 978-745-6610, ext. 5004.

Emily Sweeney can be reached at emily.sweeney@globe.com. Follow her @emilysweeney and on Instagram @emilysweeney22.