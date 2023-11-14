Wu stresses Boston will not abandon goal of becoming a ‘fossil fuel free city’

She stressed that the city continues to seek ways to cut its carbon footprint.

“We at the end were weighing whether we should try to jam ourselves into a program where we had received some indications that Boston likely would not be picked ... just given how the program was rolling out,” Wu said during her monthly interview segment on GBH’s “Boston Public Radio” program.

Mayor Michelle Wu insisted Tuesday that Boston will not abandon its goal of becoming a “fossil fuel-free city,” despite her recent announcement that the city won’t participate in a state program to allow 10 communities to ban developers from including fossil fuels in new buildings.

Advertisement

“Truly the decision was not about whether we want to move forward and be a fossil fuel-free city or not,” Wu said. “We are doing it one way or the other. We are also committed to doing it in a way that brings along our entire workforce, including those who will need to transition away from fossil fuel industries.”

Wu’s decision not to apply for the program came as a surprise to environmental advocates and legislators who have been trying to move the state away from heating and cooling new structures with fossil fuels. Constructing buildings that are only powered by electricity is considered among the low-hanging fruit of plans to decarbonize. Buildings account for roughly 70 percent of Boston’s greenhouse gas emissions.

The mayor said in an earlier Globe interview that “it breaks my heart,” but the city was not applying for the state program because it appears it was not actually intended for a city as complex as Boston, with its large population and already-strained electric grid. She said she had gotten “clear indications that Boston would not be chosen for the one available spot.”

Maria Hardiman, a spokesperson for the state Department of Energy Resources, said the challenge for Boston is that it’s “electrically similar” — meaning the age of the infrastructure and demands on the system are comparable — to several other cities or towns that have already been selected for the program, including Cambridge, Brookline, Newton, and Arlington. Those similarities “would have presented a challenge in the selection process” because the pilot program is aimed at getting data from a diverse group of communities.

Advertisement

Wu also said during her radio interview Tuesday that her decision wasn’t prompted by outside lobbying efforts.

“This was in no way related to any kind of lobbying by any group or interests or community,” she said.

Asked about supportive comments on the decision from NAIOP Massachusetts, a commercial real estate development trade group, Wu said she appreciates the perspective of the group.

“I recognize that in the very, very short term, this [turn away from fossil fuels] can be perceived as increasing the costs, to use new technology versus just the old standard ways of doing things,” Wu said.

But the mayor said she’s taking the long view.

“Over the long run, we all know that this ends up saving all of us money, both in terms of the damage that’s avoided from extreme weather, having flooding consequences,” Wu said. “Or even the utilities costs and the energy efficiency gains that are realized over the medium term for the property owners as well.”

Material from prior Globe stories was used in this report.

Advertisement

Travis Andersen can be reached at travis.andersen@globe.com.