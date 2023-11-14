MBTA to change ‘MyCharlie’ website for CharlieCard users Wednesday

CharlieCard users say goodbye. The current ‘MyCharlie’ website will go into retirement Wednesday, according to the Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority.
An updated and more accessible version will be introduced in its place, according to an announcement on the MBTA website.
On the new website users will be able to register multiple cards, sign up for automatic payments in a few clicks, and protect their CharlieCard balance against loss, theft, or damage.
Current users will have their information automatically transferred to the new site and do not need to register for a new account.
Beginning Wednesday, recurring monthly passes through MyCharlie will be discontinued. Passes will still be valid for the rest of the month but users will need to sign up for auto-pay to continue recurring payments after November. Users will also no longer be able to reload their CharlieCards online using MyCharlie, according to the announcement.
Existing Auto-pay subscriptions can continue to buy passes through the auto-pay portal but prospective users will need to make an MBTA account to create a new auto-pay subscription. The MBTA is also expecting to introduce a reduced fare auto-pay to MyCharlie soon.
