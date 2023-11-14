Palestinian flag raised at North Andover town common after select board vote

The question of whether to allow a Palestinian flag to fly first came up Oct. 16, when resident Selma Khayal submitted a request to have the flag displayed on the town common from Nov. 7 to Dec. 7.

Members of the public who attended Monday’s night’s meeting debated the topic for an hour, according to Melissa Murphy-Rodrigues, the town manager of North Andover.

The Palestinian flag was raised at the town common in North Andover Tuesday morning after a resident’s request to fly the flag was approved unanimously by the town’s select board Monday night.

The Palestinian flag flies over the town common in North Andover. Lane Turner/Globe Staff

Khayal could not be immediately reached for comment Tuesday.

The select board originally scheduled to take up the matter on Nov. 6, but postponed the meeting to Nov. 13 due to “threats of litigation, as well as public safety concerns and space constraints,” officials said in a statement on the town’s website.

As it turned out, the resident’s application to display the Palestinian flag was submitted just six hours before the town voted to update its flag policy. The changes were months in the making, according to Murphy-Rodrigues.

“After several months of careful review, on Monday, October 16th, the Select Board voted to update all of their policies, including the flag policy, in order to make those policies consistent with applicable case law,” Murphy-Rodrigues said in a statement.

Because the new policy wasn’t in effect when the application was received, town officials had to adhere to the old policy.

“The prior flag policy specifically allowed a Town resident to submit an application to fly a flag on the Town’s flagpole, resulting in that flagpole being considered a public forum,” Murphy-Rodrigues said. “The recent US Supreme Court decision addressing flag policies in the context of the First Amendment, Shurtleff v. Boston, requires select boards to make content-neutral decisions regarding the raising of flags on flagpoles deemed public forums, unless the Town enacts a policy restricting flag poles to governmental speech. The content or the subject matter of a flag cannot be considered when reviewing an application presented under the old policy. According to the decision in the Shurtleff case, the Town may not prohibit a flag to be flown based on its content, its meaning or its message. This limitation on the Select Board’s discretion indicates that denial of a resident’s flag application under the prior policy places the Town in jeopardy of legal action.”

Murphy-Rodrigues said the new policy limits the use of the flagpole to statements of governmental speech only, and “does not allow a resident to submit an application to raise a flag.”

Given the timing, Khayal’s application would be “the last flag application to be considered under the old policy,” Murphy-Rodrigues said.

Rabbi Idan Irelander of Congregation Ahavat Olam, a synagogue in North Andover, was one of many people who attended the select board meeting on Monday night at North Andover High School.

Irelander said he understood that the town was bound by the old policy, but nevertheless, hoped the select board would “do the right thing” and reject the application anyway.

“For us, the Jewish community, and other people, this flag represents today, unfortunately, hatred, anti-Semitism, and war, because Hamas is the elected ruling party in Gaza,” Irelander said in a phone interview.

Irelander said the police presence at the meeting showed “how controversial” the topic is. In the end, the final decision by town officials made it appear they were “afraid of being sued.”

Advertisement

“We’re very disappointed by the outcome,” Irelander said.





Emily Sweeney can be reached at emily.sweeney@globe.com.