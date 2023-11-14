Retired Army colonel tapped to be first Mass. veteran advocate

Robert “Bob” Notch, who retired as a colonel in 2016 after serving nearly 27 years as a commissioned officer in the Army and Army Reserve, was announced as the leader of the Office of the Veteran Advocate in a statement Tuesday from Governor Maura Healey, Attorney General Andrea Campbell, and Auditor Diana DiZoglio.

A retired colonel in the US Army has been tapped to serve as Massachusetts’ first veteran advocate, a post created last year under a law passed to reform oversight of the state’s two soldiers’ homes after dozens of veterans died at the Holyoke facility in 2020, in one of the most notorious and deadly COVID-19 outbreaks in the country.

Advertisement

Notch said he was “honored to serve in this new role on behalf of veterans across Massachusetts.”

“I know first-hand what it means to serve your country, as well as the unique needs of the veteran community,” he said in the statement. “I am eager to work with veterans across the state to help them get the services and treatment they deserve.”

Healey said Notch “has the life experience and career skills to lead our new Office of the Veteran Advocate.”

“This office was created to ensure that veterans across Massachusetts have another voice in state government, and I know that they will be able to rely on Colonel Notch to connect them to the right resources,” the governor said in the statement.

Notch became a second lieutenant in Army Aviation after graduating from the US Military Academy in 1989 with a degree in aerospace engineering. He went on to serve as a Black Hawk helicopter pilot, operations officer, human resources manager, and force development officer in Operations Desert Shield and Desert Storm in 1990 and in Operation Iraqi Freedom in 2003, according to the statement.

Advertisement

He received a master’s degree in public administration from Suffolk University this year and a master of science in operations research from Kansas State University in 1999, the statement said.

The Office of the Veteran Advocate is a new, independent state agency focused on ensuring “that veterans in Massachusetts receive humane, safe and dignified treatment and effective services in a timely manner and compliance with existing laws and regulations,” according to the statement.

The office was established last year under legislation meant to address failures in oversight that contributed to the deaths of 84 veterans at the Holyoke Soldiers’ Home in the spring of 2020. The law also elevated the Department of Veterans Services to a cabinet-level executive office that reports directly to the governor and gives the department the ability to hire and fire superintendents at the homes in Holyoke and Chelsea.

Material from previous Globe stories was used in this report.

Jeremy C. Fox can be reached at jeremy.fox@globe.com. Follow him @jeremycfox.