The Salvation Army of Massachusetts seeks volunteers for holiday Red Kettle campaign

Individual volunteers can sign up for two-hour shifts Monday through Saturday during the holiday season while group volunteers are encouraged to register for an entire day and rotate shifts throughout their time slot. There is a greater need for volunteers on Saturdays in November and December, according to the organization.

Volunteer opportunities are available for individuals and families, students, musicians, service and community groups, among others, the Salvation Army said in a press release.

The Salvation Army’s iconic Red Kettle campaign is already underway in parts of Massachusetts, but volunteers are needed to ring the bell as the annual holiday fundraiser rolls out statewide, the organization said Tuesday.

Advertisement

Volunteers who are unable to ring in person can register as virtual ringers online. The organization hopes to raise $2.5 million to help Massachusetts families in need.

“Volunteering to support the Red Kettle campaign has a meaningful impact on families throughout Massachusetts, from helping to feed families in need to providing housing assistance and more,” said Major Scott Kelly, general secretary of The Salvation Army’s Massachusetts Division.

The national campaign is set to officially kick off during the half-time show of the NFL Thanksgiving Day Game between the Dallas Cowboys and Washington Commanders, with country superstar Dolly Parton leading the way, the Associated Press reported.

Some Massachusetts communities already have started their campaigns, with the goal of meeting the increasing need among local residents. Plymouth kicked off its campaign last week. Carver launched its campaign on Tuesday, and Fitchburg is due to start on Wednesday, according to the organization.

The Salvation Army in Lowell commenced its Red Kettle campaign on Nov. 2 with its annual Christmas Castle Breakfast. In 2022 The Salvation Army in Lowell provided toys, clothing and winter supplies to 1,394 Lowell-area children and distributed 980 food gift baskets for Thanksgiving and Christmas, the organization said.

Advertisement

This year requests for food pantry assistance have increased by 78 percent, according to Majors Nicole and Timothy Ross who leads The Salvation Army in Lowell.

Anyone interested in volunteering can visit SalvationArmyMA.org/Volunteer.

I

















Maria Elena Little Endara can be reached at mariaelena.littleendara@globe.com.