‘Sopranos’ actors decry fake Facebook accounts used to scam fans

Vincent Curatola, who played New York underboss Johnny “Sack” Sacrimoni, found out about a fake account using his identity when people contacted him demanding memorabilia they’d purchased, personalized videos, or entrance to his acting workshop, his wife told a Globe reporter on Monday.

But this is real life, not Hollywood, and some of the actors who played mobsters on HBO’s hit series said they have called the feds to report fake Facebook accounts using their names to scam their fans.

The FBI are the last people “The Sopranos” would call for help.

Curatola has never had a Facebook account. That didn’t matter.

Maureen Curatola said someone made a Facebook account in Curatola’s name, lifted his photos, videos on Cameo, and appearances at SopranosCon, the mobster convention put on by Rhode Island entrepreneur Michael A. Mota.

Then, the fake Curatola offered acting classes, personalized shout-outs, and autographed memorabilia for sale — none of which were ever delivered.

The customers complained to the real Curatolas. “They are angry. They paid a lot of money. There are sad stories — grandfathers who bought acting lessons for their grandchildren,” Maureen Curatola said.

Maureen Curatola said they had tried multiple times to get Facebook to take down the fake account.

“Facebook has done nothing. We reported it to the fraud department. They allow this to go on and on,” she said.

Meta, the parent company of Facebook, did not respond to questions from the Globe.

Other Sopranos cast members, including Michael Imperioli (Christopher Moltisanti) and Federico Castelluccio (Furio Giunta), also became victims of the Facebook impersonators.

A company that deals in official Sopranos memorabilia warned its customers not to purchase anything from the fake accounts. Some of the company’s photos of merchandise were being used on the fake accounts, Sopranos Memorabilia said.

The fake accounts tell fans to send a direct message about their purchase. The fans are told where to send their money — screenshots shared with the Globe showed the imposters gave different addresses for CashApp and Venmo that were not under the actors’ names.

The money was sent, but the purchases never arrived.

Castelluccio recently took to Instagram to warn fans.

“You want to not buy anything from this guy,” said Castelluccio, who also doesn’t have a Facebook account. “This guy’s a scammer and he’s going to try to sell you something that is not available. So, if you pay this guy, you’ve lost that money.”

Castelluccio said he was reporting the scam to the FBI.

So are other cast members.

The FBI investigates identity theft, as well as counterfeit and fraudulently autographed memorabilia, which are federal crimes.

Like Castelluccio, the Curatolas also notified the FBI, as well as their local police and state police.

What would Johnny Sack do? He once memorably threatened Tony Soprano over disrespect: “I will rain down a (expletive) on you and your family like you have never [expletive] seen.”

Curatola took a similar tone in an Instagram video, where he addressed the con artist who stole his name and robbed his fans.

“This is fraud, and for your information, I have already reported this to the FBI,” Curatola said. “They are working on it and they are tracking.”





Amanda Milkovits can be reached at amanda.milkovits@globe.com. Follow her @AmandaMilkovits.