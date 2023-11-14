Police investigating swastikas painted on road in Wayland

Police in Wayland are investigating after two large swastikas were painted on a road Tuesday, officials said.
Shortly before 9 a.m., police were called to Rice Road for a report of vandalism and found the swastikas in two separate places on the road, officials said.
Public works employees came to paint over the hateful symbols, officials said.
“There is no place for this kind of hatred and bigotry in our community,” Acting Police Chief Ed Burman said in a statement. “Every resident deserves to live their life free of harassment and hatred, and we will do everything in our power to support our community.”
Police are investigating in collaboration with the State Police Fusion Center. The Anti Defamation League will assist police in the probe, according to the statement.
Anyone with information about the case should call Wayland police at 508-358-4721 or an anonymous tip line at 508-358-1726.
Travis Andersen can be reached at travis.andersen@globe.com.