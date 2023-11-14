Today in History: November 14, Marshall University football team killed in plane crash

Birthdays: Actor Kathleen Hughes is 95. Former NASA astronaut Fred Haise is 90. Composer Wendy Carlos is 84. Britain’s King Charles III is 75. Rock singer-musician James Young (Styx) is 74. Singer Stephen Bishop is 72. Blues musician Anson Funderburgh is 69. Pianist Yanni is 69. Former US Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice is 69. Former presidential adviser Valerie Jarrett is 67. Actor Laura San Giacomo is 62. Actor D.B. Sweeney is 62. Rapper Reverend Run (Run-DMC) is 59. Actor Patrick Warburton is 59. Rock musician Nic Dalton is 59. Country singer Rockie Lynne is 59. Pop singer Jeanette Jurado (Expose) is 58. Retired MLB All-Star pitcher Curt Schilling is 57. Rock musician Brian Yale is 55. Rock singer Butch Walker is 54. Actor Josh Duhamel is 51. Rock musician Travis Barker is 48. Rapper Shyheim is 46. Actor Olga Kurylenko is 44. Actor-comedian Vanessa Bayer is 42. Actor Russell Tovey is 42. Actor Cory Michael Smith is 37.

Today is Tuesday, Nov. 14, the 318th day of 2023. There are 47 days left in the year.

In 1851, Herman Melville’s novel “Moby-Dick; Or, The Whale” was published in the United States, almost a month after being released in Britain.

In 1910, Eugene B. Ely became the first aviator to take off from a ship as his Curtiss pusher rolled off a sloping platform on the deck of the scout cruiser USS Birmingham off Hampton Roads, Virginia.

In 1915, Black leader and educator Booker T. Washington died in Tuskegee, Alabama at age 59.

In 1940, during World War II, German planes destroyed most of the English town of Coventry.

In 1965, the US Army’s first major military operation of the Vietnam War began with the start of the five-day Battle of Ia Drang.

In 1969, Apollo 12 blasted off for the moon, three months after Apollo 11 became the first manned mission to land on it.

In 1970, a chartered Southern Airways plane crashed while trying to land in West Virginia, killing all 75 people on board, including the Marshall University football team and its coaching staff.

In 1972, the Dow Jones Industrial Average closed above the 1,000 level for the first time, ending the day at 1,003.16.

In 1973, Britain’s Princess Anne married Captain Mark Phillips in Westminster Abbey.

In 1996, singer Michael Jackson married his plastic surgeon’s nurse, Debbie Rowe, in a ceremony in Sydney, Australia.

In 1997, a jury in Fairfax, Virginia, decided that Pakistani national Aimal Khan Kasi should get the death penalty for gunning down two CIA employees outside agency headquarters. (Five years later on this date, Kasi was executed.)

In 2012, Israel said it had killed the leader of Hamas’s military wing in a wave of airstrikes launched in response to days of rocket fire out of Hamas-ruled Gaza.

In 2013, former Boston crime boss James “Whitey” Bulger was led off to prison to begin serving a life sentence at 84 for his murderous reign in the 1970s and ’80s.

In 2020, Donald Trump supporters unwilling to accept Democrat Joe Biden’s election victory gathered in cities across the country including Washington, D.C., where thousands rallied.

In 2021, a 9-year-old Dallas boy became the tenth and youngest person to die from injuries sustained during a crowd surge at the Astroworld music festival in Houston nine days earlier.

Last year, a University of Virginia student shot and killed three members of the school’s football team as they returned to campus from a field trip.