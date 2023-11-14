Jewish groups asks for civil rights probe of Wellesley College after dorm residents got ‘no support for Zionism’ email

In a nine-page letter sent to the Office for Civil Rights at the US Department of Education last week, the Louis D. Brandeis Center for Human Rights Under Law and the Jewish on Campus organization asserted that on Oct. 19, the student staff in charge of Munger Hall sent an email to dormitory residents that included the phrase “that there should be no space, no consideration, and no support for Zionism within the Wellesley College community.”

Two Jewish groups are asking for a federal civil rights investigation of Wellesley College after student staff at a residence hall declared in an email there was “no support for Zionism within the Wellesley College community,” but the leadership of the elite women’s college said the concern has been addressed since the issue surfaced last month.

College administrators met with the Munger Hall resident assistants and instructed them that the language they used was in violation of college standards for resident assistants, and an apology email was circulated to students, according to the letter. However, the groups asserted, one of the resident assistants wrote on a private social media account the apology was made only because they had “a gun to her head.”

“Wellesley is permitting a hostile environment to develop and persist in Munger Hall and the wider Wellesley community by allowing students to marginalize and exclude Jewish students for whom Zionism is integral to their Jewish identity,’’ the two organizations wrote in their letter. “Jewish students who celebrate the Jews’ ancestral connection to Israel are unable to participate with their full identity in Wellesley’s residential community and to receive the support of unbiased residential staff.”

The organizations said that Wellesley College President Paula Johnson wrote to the college community on Oct. 20 that the Munger Hall staff realized they had made a mistake in sending the first email. But “President Johnson did not address the anti-Semitic nature of the first email, or condemn the statements calling to exclude Zionists from Wellesley.”

The atmosphere at the elite women’s college did not improve when a week later, a faculty-led panel discussion on the Israel-Hamas war “only fueled anti-Jewish hostility by advancing anti-Zionist and other anti-Semitic ideas, thereby further maligning and marginalizing Jewish students on the basis of their Jewish ancestral identity connected to Israel,” the two organizations wrote.

In a statement, the college said it was reviewing the complaint filed with the Office of Civil Rights. The college also referred to a series of open letters Johnson has written on the issue dating back to one she posted Oct 11 after Hamas invaded Israel. Johnson also responded directly to the Munger Hall issue on Oct. 20 and most recently wrote on Oct. 25 about Wellesley’s commitment to protecting students amid increasing tensions.

“While we embrace freedom of expression for everyone in our community, which is critical to a liberal arts education and to a democracy, I want to be clear: Wellesley College condemns antisemitism, Islamophobia, and any other form of hate,” Johnson wrote. “No one at Wellesley should feel unsafe, and we will not tolerate harassment, discrimination, or bias of any kind on our campus. We also condemn the public targeting of our students online, and we are doing whatever we can to protect them from such targeting.”

There was no immediate response from the Office for Civil Rights at the US Department of Education to the request for an investigation of Wellesley College.

John R. Ellement can be reached at john.ellement@globe.com. Follow him @JREbosglobe.