Fani Willis: Georgia trial involving Trump might not conclude until early 2025

“I believe in that case there will be a trial. I believe the trial will take many months. And I don’t expect that we will conclude until the winter or the very early part of 2025,” Willis said.

In an interview at the Washington Post Live Global Women’s Summit, Fulton County District Attorney Fani T. Willis said the anticipated trial over alleged election interference by Trump and his allies could be ongoing on Election Day 2024 and possibly still underway on Inauguration Day.

The Atlanta-area prosecutor leading the criminal racketeering case against former president Donald Trump and 14 allies alleging they broke the law when they sought to overturn Trump’s 2020 election loss said Tuesday that she anticipated the trial to conclude by early 2025, with proceedings probably underway during the final stretch of the 2024 presidential election.

Ted Goodman, a spokesman for Rudy Giuliani, a defendant in the case, said Willis’s prediction that a trial could stretch into 2025 proves that the case is politically motivated to thwart Trump’s reelection ambitions.

The news comes as Fulton County Superior Court Judge Scott McAfee is beginning to consider scheduling issues in the sprawling Georgia case, a decision in which he will probably have to take into account Trump’s scheduled legal proceedings in other cases.

Willis's comments are likely to draw criticism from Trump, who has accused her and other prosecutors of attempting to disrupt his 2024 bid for the presidency. While Willis pointedly declined to comment on Trump and any of his co-defendants specifically, she said the election calendar plays no role in her decisions about any of the cases that her office pursues.

“What goes into the calculus is: This is the law. These are the facts. And the facts show you violated the law. Then charges are brought,” Willis said.

Her appearance Tuesday came hours after she filed an emergency request asking a presiding judge to issue a protective order over discovery materials in the case to prevent leaks of potential evidence.

The request came a day after the Post published details of recorded statements given to prosecutors by four Trump co-defendants who have accepted plea deals in the case. The recordings of interviews between prosecutors and pro-Trump attorneys Kenneth Chesebro, Jenna Ellis, and Sidney Powell and Atlanta bail bondsman Scott Hall offered previously undisclosed details about the effort by Trump and his allies to reverse his defeat. Some of the details from two of the videos were first reported Monday by ABC News.

Willis denied that her office was behind the leak, which she described as not “surprising” but “disappointing.” She previously requested a protective order over discovery materials in the case, which includes “proffer” videos featuring statements of those who have pleaded guilty in the case. In a Tuesday court filing, Willis renewed that request “on an emergency basis” citing the leak of the recordings to the media.

Prosecutors said they would no longer share “confidential video recordings of proffers” to any defense attorneys involved in the case and said they must view those statements in person at the district attorney’s office.

Washington Post

Mich. judge says trump can stay on primary ballot

A Michigan judge ruled Tuesday that former president Donald Trump will remain on the state’s primary ballot, dealing a blow to the effort to stop Trump’s candidacy with a Civil War-era constitutional clause.

It marks the second time in a week that a state court declined to remove Trump from a primary ballot under the insurrection provision of the 14th Amendment.

In Michigan, Court of Claims Judge James Redford rejected arguments that Trump’s role in the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the US Capitol meant the court had to declare him ineligible for the presidency. Redford wrote that, because Trump followed state law in qualifying for the primary ballot, he cannot remove the former president.

Associated Press

A day of conflict on Capitol Hill

WASHINGTON — The former GOP speaker elbowed one of the Republicans who had voted to oust him. A Republican senator rose to challenge an organized labor leader to a brawl during a hearing. Across the Capitol, the chair of a different panel compared a member of his committee to a cartoon character.

Tensions ran high on Capitol Hill on Tuesday, as the marbled corridors of Congress devolved into a backdrop for heated clashes — some of them physical — among lawmakers who are rushing to avoid a government shutdown at the end of the week and salvage their Thanksgiving vacation.

The fights were the latest display of unruliness from a branch of government that has spent much of the year wallowing in its own dysfunction.

It began Tuesday morning, when former speaker Kevin McCarthy of California had a run-in with a colleague from Tennessee, Tim Burchett, who was one of eight Republicans who had voted to oust him from the speakership last month. Burchett said he had been speaking with journalists in a basement hallway following a party confab when McCarthy elbowed him in the back, then kept walking.

“It was just a cheap shot by a bully,” Burchett said later. “And then I chased after him. And we had a few words.”

A reporter who witnessed the incident posted an account on social media corroborating the story. But McCarthy denied there was an altercation, telling reporters he had merely been passing by Burchett in a narrow and crowded hallway.

Still, the vitriol of the exchange — Burchett ran after McCarthy calling him a “jerk,” a “chicken,” and “pathetic” — reflects the hostility still simmering within the fractious Republican conference.

But the unraveling of decorum was not confined to the House. Across the Capitol complex at a hearing of the Senate Health, Education, Labor and Pensions Committee, Senator Markwayne Mullin, an Oklahoma Republican, challenged a top labor leader to a physical fight.

Mullin and Sean O’Brien, president of the International Brotherhood of Teamsters, have been feuding on social media. Mullin read aloud one of O’Brien’s posts calling him a “clown” and a “fraud,” and challenging him to a confrontation “Anyplace, Anytime cowboy.”

“Sir, this is a time, this is a place,” Mullin said to O’Brien from the dais. “We can do it here.”

“OK, perfect,” O’Brien responded, adding, “I’d love to do it right now.”

“Well, stand your butt up then,” Mullins, a former mixed martial arts fighter said, rising from his chair and reaching to remove his wedding ring in apparent preparation to throw a punch.

As the two men shouted at each other, Senator Bernie Sanders, independent of Vermont and chair of the panel, intervened and repeatedly told Mullin to return to his chair.

“You’re a United States senator! Sit down, please,” he said, wagging his finger as Mullin and O’Brien continued to talk over each other from across the hearing room.

The morning dust-ups carried into the afternoon, as Representatives James Comer, a Kentucky Republican, and Jared Moskowitz, a Florida Democrat, had an expletive-laden shouting match during a hearing of the Oversight Committee called to discuss the personal finances of President Biden’s son Hunter.

When Moskowitz pointed to reports of Comer’s own financial dealings with family members, Comer called the Florida Democrat, who was dressed in a blue suit and blue tie, a liar, adding, “You look like a Smurf.”

“Today is another example of why Congress shouldn’t be in session for 5 weeks straight,” Doug Andres, spokesperson for Senate minority leader Mitch McConnell, wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter. “Weird things happen.”

New York Times

Ex-Santos fund-raiser pleads guilty to fraud

A former fund-raiser for Representative George Santos pleaded guilty Tuesday to a federal wire fraud charge, admitting he impersonated a high-ranking congressional aide while raising campaign cash for the embattled New York Republican.

Sam Miele was caught soliciting donations in late 2021 under the alias Dan Meyer, who was then chief of staff for Representative Kevin McCarthy, when he was the Republican minority leader, according to Santos.

Miele, 27, who had been indicted on four wire fraud charges and one count of aggravated identity theft, is scheduled to be sentenced April 30.

He also acknowledged he committed access device fraud by charging credit cards without authorization to send money to the campaigns of Santos and other political candidates, and for his own personal use, prosecutors said. That fraud totaled about $100,000, they said.

Associated Press