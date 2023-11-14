Will robot cars let you cross the street?

Look at the headlines almost anywhere in America and it’s easy to understand why cities, regulators, and many consumers are so excited about the promise of autonomous vehicles: human-driven cars are disastrously unsafe and road deaths unacceptably high.

But an article in Route Fifty, a publication focused on local and state governments, raises an interesting question — whether, in their haste to make AVs a reality, they’re making long-term decisions that later generations will regret.

From my perspective, the faster that AV technology matures, the better. Computer-driven cars don’t get drunk, text behind the wheel, fall asleep, or feel road rage. We’ll all be safer when they become the norm.

Advertisement

A drunk passenger yells out the window of his self-driving robotaxi in San Francisco this summer. JOSH EDELSON/AFP via Getty Images

But as Kevin DeGood, the director of infrastructure policy at the Center for American Progress, writes in the article, “the infrastructure we build today and how we program AVs will shape our lives and communities for generations to come.” If those decisions are made in a vacuum, just focused on making autonomous vehicles as safe and fast as possible, it’ll represent a missed opportunity. Worse, it could perpetuate the car-centric model we have now.

For example, DeGood cites research about how autonomous cars can increase the “throughput” of intersections and also save energy if they’re programmed to never come to a full stop. Sounds great — unless you’re a pedestrian who wants to cross that street.

”Imagine stepping out to cross a street while approaching vehicles are algorithmically making adjustments to avoid coming to a full stop to either save fuel or increase the number of vehicles that make it through each light cycle. It’s enough to make you think twice about walking,” he writes.

(Tesla recalled some vehicles last year because of a self-driving feature that caused them to roll through stop signs instead of coming to a full stop.)

Advertisement

There’s nothing about autonomous vehicles that should be inherently incompatible with other modes of transportation. But we’ll have to be intentional about the transition and make sure that we don’t end up making streets worse for pedestrians and cyclists than they already are.

A March 18, 2018, file photo from video from a mounted camera provided by the Tempe Police Department shows an interior view moments before an Uber SUV hit a woman in Tempe, Ariz. Rafaela Vasquez, the backup Uber driver involved in the first death involving a fully autonomous vehicle, pleaded guilty to endangerment. Uncredited/Associated Press

Alan Wirzbicki is Globe deputy editor for editorials. He can be reached at alan.wirzbicki@globe.com.