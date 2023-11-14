BMC’s prescription for better health? A job.

When she first came to the clinic seven years ago, she was accompanied by her daughters. Though only in her early 50s, she already suffered from multiple chronic medical conditions, including high blood pressure, hepatitis, depression, asthma, and a body riddled with pain. Her medical conditions were exacerbated by her housing insecurity, joblessness, and a history of cocaine use that haunted her.

As I made my way down the hospital hall, the patient kept popping her head out of the exam room, smiling. She had arrived unusually early for her appointment and by the time I entered, she was bursting with excitement. However, as she began to explain that she had just been offered a job at my hospital, her excitement turned to tears: “Doc, I never thought that this could happen to me. I thought the world had given up on me.” Together we reflected on her journey.

At that point, her path through medical care was choppy and she had spent years cycling between many different providers and clinical settings while growing more distrustful that anyone would help her. That first day, we talked through options, starting with a series of tests and some lifestyle changes. Over time, she received two new hips and, as her pain slowly improved, she began to focus on self care and weight loss. However, until recently, I couldn’t do anything to address one of the largest factors driving her ill health — her economic instability. That began to change last spring.

In early 2023, a group of leaders at Boston Medical Center sat down to discuss a big idea: What if we started a jobs training program for our patients so that they could get the skills to join our workforce? We called it the “BMC Healthcare Fellowship Program,” and while it was seemingly simple in its design, we knew we should start small to test its viability.

In the spring, we began the pilot in the Family Medicine clinic at Boston Medical Center. The road map for recruiting fellows came from our Social Determinants of Health screener — a tool for every patient in primary care that screens for, among other things, food, job, and housing insecurity.

We decided that those patients who marked joblessness on the screener and who were interested became eligible for the fellowship, which began over the summer and is comprised of 12 weeks of career training at the YMCA learning medical terminology, how to navigate public and private payers, and practicing through simulations, as well as participating in on-site training on the systems and technical skills needed to succeed in the role. Those who successfully completed this program were offered interviews and then were hired to full-time jobs with benefits, ongoing training opportunities, and career mobility. My patient was one of the inaugural graduates of this fellowship.

Research has long indicated that poverty impacts health. A seminal report in JAMA in 2016 found that from 2001 to 2014, higher income was consistently associated with greater longevity throughout all income distributions — with a difference of about 15 years of life between the top 1 percent of income vs. the lowest 1 percent and about 4 years difference between the top 5 percent of income as compared to the bottom 5 percent of income. Said another way, the impact of the highest levels of poverty on life expectancy (15 years) is greater than the impact of a lifetime of smoking (10 years).

Economic mobility, defined as the ability of people to change their economic status over the course of their lifetime, is thus a key factor in bridging health inequities. And yet, while there are increasing calls for political leaders to create more jobs training and even an action report for future governors, few health care leaders are taking the economic mobility of their patients into their purview.

This gap is understandable — the health care system is fragile; we have people leaving the field every day with high burnout rates, and health care workers are already tasked with so many administrative burdens. However, creating opportunities for job training and economic mobility is one of the best things health leaders can do for our patients’ health and, in the long run, for the well-being of our country. Health care leaders, payers, policymakers, and community members must come together to creatively tackle and build paths of economic mobility. For while the words of Mahatma Gandi, “it is health that is real wealth and not pieces of gold and silver,” still ring true, the data are now clear that health cannot be fully achieved without a baseline of wealth.

Dr. Katherine Gergen Barnett is vice chair of Primary Care Innovation and Transformation in the Department of Family Medicine at Boston Medical Center, an associate professor at the Boston University Chobanian & Avedisian School of Medicine, an associate at Harvard’s Center for Primary Care, and a health innovator fellow at the Aspen Institute.